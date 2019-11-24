A group of girls at Lufkin High School have created Empower to encourage and motivate their peers.
“Empower is a leadership club where we uplift young women who feel like they have low self-esteem and have insecurities about themselves,” junior Keyona Moye said. “We’re here to lift them all up.”
A typical meeting of the minds behind Empower is fueled by think-tank style conversations around a conference table at the high school. Together, the students and their sponsors discuss their hopes and dreams for the group and hammer out the logistics for upcoming events.
“Here’s the thing — when we get together during enrichment, we only have that 30 minutes and we can only get so much done,” adviser Kivana Ford said. “The idea is that we give you guys the full experience. So we want to give you guys an hour after school, but we also want you guys to involve your parents or your guardian to come out with you.”
The group is creating a monthly meeting of the minds that they call Empower Hour where they discuss topics that are important to them and invite movers and shakers in those topics to speak.
In January, Dr. Nina Ellis-Hervey (a popular YouTube personality) will speak about the topic “supernatural.” In February, a member of the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders from LHS will talk about social media and her journey.
“March is open, so if you guys have any topics you want to hear about, now is the time to give us ideas,” Ford said. “Anything in particular you guys would like to hear about?”
“What if we had a person come in and motivate us?” sophomore Desirae Giles suggested. “It’s March, school’s almost over, you know.”
Ford encouraged them to think broadly, to find an angle on that topic that would bring something new to Lufkin.
“We could do one like ‘taking a step into the future,’” junior Caroline McDaniel said. “A lot of people know what they want to do, but they don’t know how to get there.”
That idea was combined with another idea to bring in vendors from all kinds of colleges, businesses and influencers. They also brainstormed about setting up a time for Sister Circles, a chance for girls to talk to girls and build friendships outside of school.
As the girls spoke during the meeting, their voices were loud and clear, and everyone at the table stopped to listen. When asked if the girls felt as though they were comfortable and respected in the group, they said yes.
“I feel like I’m feeding off everybody else’s energy and confidence and it’s making me be able to speak out,” sophomore Mia Brown said.
“That’s what we prayed for,” adviser Angela Roberts said. “That’s what it’s destined to be — a safe place.”
Sophomore Jayden Tanton said she wanted to join Empower so no one would feel left out, something she has felt before.
“All girls go through stuff, and you always need somebody to have to talk to,” Mia said.
Junior Kayla Buckley said she hoped the group would bring girls together who uplift one another and start a movement in their school and beyond.
When she thinks of herself at these girls’ age, Ford said there is so much she wishes she would have done if she would have known how or had the encouragement to try.
“I see myself in every single one of these girls every day,” Ford said. “I need to be that voice that I needed at that age. If I can move you to another dimension with just the sound of my voice, then let it be done.”
Any girl at Lufkin High School is invited to attend Empower. All they have to do is ask, Ford said.
“That’s the first empowered step that you took, coming in here to get the application to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” she said.
