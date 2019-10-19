‘Taj Express — A Bollywood Musical Review’ will hit the Temple Theater stage at 7:30 tonight. Officials with the Angelina Arts Alliance say there are still tickets available for the show.
The story follows two men in a historic walk through the Bollywood film industry. The large cast will fill the stage with music and dancing that brings to life hits from “India’s most iconic composers.”
Tickets start at $45 a seat and can be purchased at the box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then again starting at 6:30 p.m. until the curtain rises.
