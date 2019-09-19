Lufkin Police arrested two on multiple warrants for theft and credit card abuse after a report of theft at Walmart early Wednesday.
Larry Arnold, 50, and Shannon Powell, 32, were both taken into custody after police arrived at Walmart on suspicions they stole a carton of ice cream from the store about midnight Wednesday.
An officer stopped their vehicle in the 3000 block of South First Street and spoke to Powell, who was driving. She said they had purchased other items at the store and the staff had confronted them about stealing the ice cream, so her boyfriend, Arnold, went back in to pay for it. She said they had not intentionally left with the carton. Arnold gave the same story.
Officers checked both for warrants and found there were warrants for their arrest in Harris County.
After they were detained, officers checked their vehicle and found methamphetamine and other drug items in Powell’s belongings. Dispatch notified officers the vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Versa, was previously reported stolen in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Arnold had a Harris County warrant for credit/debit card abuse.
He remains in the Angelina County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon with an $888,888 bond.
Powell had two warrants for her arrest for theft. Additionally, she received on view charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Powell remains at the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon with a $3,100 total bond for her charges; the charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of vehicle currently do not have a bond set.
