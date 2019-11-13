A jury selection date has been set for a 2017 aggravated sexual assault case.
John Jacob Williams, 20, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Williams was indicted on four charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of indecency with a child during Angelina County’s October grand jury session.
Williams appeared before state District Judge Bob Inselmann Tuesday afternoon alongside his attorney John Reeves as scheduling for the case was discussed. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud will prosecute the case.
A reliability hearing date on the outcry made by the child was set for Dec. 5, the final pre-trial hearing on Jan. 17, 2020, and jury selection on Feb. 18, 2020.
Stroud said she is looking into possible further indictments in Williams’ case and cited a possible continuous sexual abuse charge depending on what additional information is given to the district attorney’s office.
Inselmann told Williams the charges for which he’s currently indicted, aggravated sexual assault, carry a potential punishment range of 5 to 99 years or life in prison if he’s found guilty, and that the punishments could run concurrently if he is found guilty of multiple charges. He also told Williams the punishment range for continuous sexual abuse is 25 to life in prison.
Stroud said Williams had been offered a plea deal before she began to work at the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office, and said another hasn’t been made in the case. Reeves said he and his client would entertain any further offerings.
Inselmann also explained to Williams that what he says in jail, be it during a call, a visit or to other inmates, could be recorded and reported. Stroud said she has had to look into statements apparently made by Williams during his stay at the county jail and turn those over to Reeves, as well.
Previous reports state Williams was charged after a mother told authorities she walked into a room and found Williams touching her child inappropriately in June of 2016. During an interview, the girl said Williams dragged her into a room and sexually assaulted her.
A medical examination performed on the girl confirmed her injuries were consistent with the sexual assault she had described.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams July 1, 2017. He was later transferred for two days on Aug. 30, 2017 and returned to the county jail Sept. 1, 2017, where he has since remained with a $100,000 bond.
