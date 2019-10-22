Age: 18
School: Hudson High School
College/professional plans: I plan to attend the University of Texas, Austin and major in archaeology.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? This was the moment that inspired me to have more confidence in myself. My freshman year, the Highlights drill team was preparing for our annual Spring Show, and it was probably 9 in the evening. We were all really tired, so our director decided to let us play a game for a little bit. We were playing duck, duck, animal (it’s like duck duck goose but instead of goose you say an animal and then you have to act like that animal while running around the circle), and I was the last person to be chosen to go, so most animals had already been chosen. I decided to choose a lion and how else would you act out a lion except sprinting around the stage on all fours while roaring loudly? Needless to say everyone was beside themselves with laughter. It’s still an inside joke among the seniors to this day.
Favorite form of social media? Why? My favorite form of social media would have to be Instagram. I love seeing what’s popular around the world.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I haven’t eaten in the cafeteria in a while, but I would love if the cafeteria had Starbucks or coffee.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? It’s a beautiful town nestled deep in a pine forest with a rich history. There are so many things to do here and so many interesting people to meet and everyone is so close knit.
Have you changed since freshman year? Definitely. I’ve become way more confident and comfortable with myself. I’ve also learned not to take things too seriously and to try to enjoy life and be kind to everyone around me.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would get rid of greed. I honestly think so many of the world’s problems would be solved if people weren’t greedy.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Be kind to yourself and to everyone around you. Be more confident in yourself; people want to be your friend if you’ll give them the chance.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Oh I have so many! First Mrs. Mary Craft, Mr. Josh Harris and Mr. Russel Allen. They always cared so much about each of their students and worked so hard to make sure each of us succeeded. Second, Mr. Gaspar Guerrero. He was my Spanish teacher for several years and his story of how he worked so hard to make a better life for himself and his children is so inspiring, and he is easily the kindest person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
