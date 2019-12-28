A man in the 400 block of Basham Road found one of his goats had been shot around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and called Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
A deputy responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Homer Alto Road Thursday morning regarding four dogs that looked as if they were abandoned with no food or water, a sheriff’s office report stated. The deputy gave the dogs some water and forwarded the case to Animal Control.
A woman in the 1100 block of Benton Drive said her purse is missing and could have been taken by a family member on Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to what appeared to be a vacant residence in the 300 block of Floyd Drive where they had been told there were four or five dogs. The deputy located the family members who live in the residence and told them to contact the dog owners to make arrangements for their dogs. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
A man in the 200 block of Mewborn said Thursday that his neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto his property and tearing up his trash.
Someone in the 400 block of Basham Road reported what they said sounded like an automatic rifle being shot near their residence at 11:38 p.m. They just requested that the incident be documented.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Marcus Thompson, 70, of Lufkin, two warrants for aggravated assault of a date or family member with a weapon; Jorge Junior Lopez, 36, of Laredo, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for failure to wear a seatbelt, no driver’s license and expired driver’s license; James Brett Malinowski, 36, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia; Jasmyn Maree Hanhart, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Joshua Jacorey Fields, 22, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; David Dephondres Alexander, 45, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Esteban Chavez Jr., 20, of Diboll, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for no driver’s license; Robert Dwayne Cooper, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Tayler Sudduth, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for running a stop sign and no insurance; Luis Ruperto Garza, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for resisting arrest, search or transport.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crystal Yuvette Gresham, 54, of San Antonio, on a charge of property theft and a warrant for assault of a public servant.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Gerardo Moreno, 30, of Lufkin, no driver’s license; and Jimmy Wayne Williams, 56, of Nacogdoches, failure to identify/intent to give false information and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jypsi Rosales, 22, of Diboll, possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone; and Julia Lynn Welch, age unavailable, of Diboll, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Jennifer Marshall Copeland, 43, of Zavalla, on charges of running a stop sign, driving with an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Anthony Scott Doss, 28, of Wells, on a charge of assault/family violence impeding the person’s breathing.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates as 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.