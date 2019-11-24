Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series on drug addiction in Angelina County.
Drug and alcohol abuse is embedded within the culture of Angelina County — and most of East Texas — data from the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas indicates.
The organization’s 2019 regional needs assessment report includes Region 5. Other counties in Region 5 are Orange, Hardin, Jasper, Tyler, Newton, San Augustine, Houston, Sabine, Jefferson, Nacogdoches, San Jacinto, Polk, Trinity and Shelby.
The report shows that 49.1% of Texans statewide who are admitted to a treatment facility are seeking help for the abuse or misuse of alcohol or marijuana. Other commonly abused substances that individuals seek treatment for include: opioids, 21.1%; methamphetamines, 19.5%; cocaine, 7.4%; and ‘‘other,’’ 3%.
However, in ADAC’s Region 5, 38.1% of individuals seeking treatment are admitted for methamphetamines and 22.1% are admitted for marijuana. Other treatment responses show 15.3% are seeking help because of alcohol; cocaine, 10.1%; opiods, 7.1%; and ‘‘other,’’ 7.3%.
Kim Bartel, the program director and data coordinator for ADAC, and Christopher Logan said they often see first, second and even third generations of families in treatment for the same drugs. Logan is ADAC’s director of operations. He is also a licensed chemical dependency counselor and certified public manager.
“It’s common for us to see or treat children of those we have already seen,” Logan said. “Children are often raised in a drug-using environment and that’s all they have ever known. They learn from the parents and/or siblings on how to cope and most of the time the coping skills they learn are not healthy.”
Krystal Whinery celebrated her seventh year of sobriety on Nov. 4 and gladly shares her experiences in hopes that they encourage others who may be struggling to seek help.
She is grateful for the officers who picked her up at her worst moment, Judge Paul White who runs the drug court in Angelina County for being tough on her, and the parole officers who helped keep her clean.
“That last relationship I was in, I just ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I’m grateful for it,” she said. “I’m grateful for the thirty-day lock-up, the seven months in treatment and for the two years in the drug court program.
“If not for those, I’d be in prison or dead.”
Whinery was born and raised in Lufkin to loving, highly religious Christian parents. She wasn’t exposed to any drugs or alcohol as an adolescent. Her high school career was spent playing on various sports teams.
“What did it for me is when I graduated,” she said. “In my personal opinion, it all starts with bad relationships. It doesn’t have to be a spouse or boyfriend. It could be other family or friends. For me it was my relationships with men and friends.”
One thing led to another and Whinery found herself in trouble, she said.
“I was actually at a party (in college), drinking a Keystone Light, taking shots and the next thing someone railed a line out,” Whinery said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was intoxicated. I remember taking a line and partying all night. I had to work in the morning so the next day I took another line. That’s how I started on meth.”
Methamphetamines don’t require more than one use to start an addiction, Logan said. Meth increases the amount of dopamine — the natural chemical tied to nearly every body movement, motivation and rewarding behavior — in the brain, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse website.
Generating high levels of dopamine in the body leads to:
■ Increased wakefulness and physical activity
■ Decreased appetite
■ Faster breathing
■ Rapid and/or irregular heartbeat
■ Increased blood pressure and body temperature
She eventually switched to taking Xanax, a prescription sedative. The National Institute on Drug Abuse said Xanax is used to treat anxiety, panic, acute stress reactions and sleep disorders. NIDA also classified Xanax as a depressant.
Whinery started with one or two, occasionally, but ended up taking 10-15 a day as her tolerance grew, she said.
“I still had a job at the time, but I don’t remember any of it,” she said.
Addiction works by giving a person a feeling of being better than they normally are, Bartel said. However, drugs will continually decrease how good a person can feel, making it imperative for an addict to take more of the drug to feel normal, he said.
Bartel and Logan said ADAC’s goal is to teach people how to get back to normal without having to rely on any substance. They both agreed it is easier to get that point across to an individual if that person is willing to reach out for help.
Whinery said it was the potential of losing her mother that finally “turned the light on” that she needed to get her life together. Her mother had been diagnosed with the second of three brain tumors that required immediate surgery.
As her mom was rushed to a Houston hospital, Whinery was stuck in the treatment center and unable to be there like she wanted to be.
“I couldn’t be there and I’m the only child,” she said. “That’s when the light came on that I needed to get my crap together.”
She said she began to take the program seriously for the first time after that scare.
Counselors with the treatment center and drug court officials were concerned about a possible relapse after her father died a few years later.
But after the incident with her mom, Whinery said she had made her mind up and ‘‘wasn’t going to go back.’’
“Everything with my mom and dad and needing to step up,” she said. “Because I am the only child, it motivated me. I don’t know if that sounds weird that my mom had to go through all of that and to lose my dad … but it made me step up and start to think about what I’m doing with my life.”
She now keeps a tight circle of friends, attends church regularly and limits her time with friends from the past who are still fighting for their recovery.
She said she wishes she could do more for those struggling, but also doesn’t want to expose herself to someone that could send her back.
“It all comes down to what choice you’re going to make,” she said. “Are you going to dwell on it all or get up and do something?”
