Why kids try drugs

Data collected for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas’ 2019 regional needs assessment report suggests many children see drugs as their only option.

The data shows that school dropout rates and childhood homelessness create an environment conducive to drug abuse.

Homeless students are especially prone to substance abuse because of the trauma their situation can cause, according to the report.

There was a significant spike in homeless students after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and that impacted Jefferson, Orange, Hardin and Newton counties. The homeless rate increased from 14 per 1,000 students to 135.8 on average in those counties.

The report also discusses how many of these children are living with or have relatives who use drugs. A lack of clear guidance from parents regarding drugs can impact the number of children using them, according to the report.