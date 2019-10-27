October is National Principals Month, and data from the Institute for Education Statistics suggests that many principals across the country are not satisfied with their working conditions.
The institute’s research found that 1 in 5 principals working in schools in the 2011-12 school year left their schools by the 2012-13 school year and 1 out of every 2 principals was not retained beyond their third year of leading a school.
While these statistics may illustrate a problem nationwide, it is debatable whether East Texas principals are reflecting these statistics.
Sheila Adams, executive director of communication and public relations for Lufkin ISD, said the district’s principals average four years of experience, and the majority of administrators have advanced from positions in the district.
The district created a Leadership Academy four years ago to help grow leadership from within. Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens said the academy is there to help employees learn about the district and to encourage them to be leaders in many different facets, not just administrative positions.
“Lufkin ISD is privileged to have a great group of professional, hardworking and dedicated principals who choose Lufkin ISD,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “Our goal for all of our leaders is to build on everyone’s capacity to advance in the district. We provide many opportunities for professional growth, to include our Leadership Academy. Our desire is to give our leaders the tools they need to be successful in their current position and in their future position.”
Officials with Central ISD say the district has experienced the same scenario. Several administrative positions were filled this past academic year by current employees in the district.
“At Central we have always embraced a culture to ‘grow our own,’” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “Whether it is students coming back to be teachers, paraprofessionals being mentored to become teachers, or teachers be mentored to become administrators.”
The district implements a support system through a Leadership Team, and every new teacher or administrator is assigned a mentor from day one to provide support, encouragement and knowledge, which leads to confidence in their abilities, he said.
“This model has proven successful by always having qualified, knowledgeable and prepared teachers ready and willing to serve as campus level or district administrators,” Risner said.
Coston Elementary School principal Kathy Jost said she thinks the support system that LISD has set up is a big help for new leaders, giving them mentors they can go to for advice or encouragement, a safe place to ask questions.
Personally, Jost also searches for resources and cohorts outside the district to keep motivated and continue learning.
“You get into teaching because you love kids, and you want to make a difference,” Jost said. “You get into an administrative position because someone believed in you and gave you that opportunity, and you still want to make a difference for kids but on a different end.
“I think that sometimes, as people get into those positions, they didn’t realize that you do have to give up some things that you might have been good at in order to ultimately lead the campus.”
The hardest thing for Jost to give up was discipline. As a former counselor, she loved working with children and helping them resolve their problems, but she needed to allow her assistant principal to grow in his ability to handle discipline so she could handle coaching and working with teachers.
Now Jost is able to be in the classroom much more often. She has days where she just handles paperwork, and she has days where she surrenders her phone to Laura Ramos, her administrative assistant, and focuses her time in the classrooms.
Jost’s career started 32 years ago as a seventh-grade English teacher at Dunbar Primary School. Just a year later, she transferred to Coston where she taught for five years.
Then she became a lead counselor for the district, a curriculum specialist at the high school, principal at Herty Primary School, principal at Brandon Elementary School and finally principal at Coston, where she has been for six years.
“I’ve learned that you don’t know someone’s job until you have that job,” Jost said. “It’s really easy to stand back and criticize or judge people, but I think what I’ve learned is … you have to be a continual learner, you have to be honest with the people you are leading, and communication is a key.”
If a leader doesn’t practice open communication, he or she might think everything is fine, but a problem is brewing under the surface. Developing a time management system is critical for a leader, and many new leaders have a tendency to burn out if they do not, she said.
“I think many new leaders don’t have the time management or systems in place that allow them to work on what’s important with the students,” she said. “I think that emergencies of the day take their time if they don’t have a system in place.”
Over the past year, Jost has been revamping the way she handles her time. Using the Breakthrough Coach method, she has learned to delegate more (even things she loves to do), make her office into a place for communication (not comfort), condense paperwork to a certain time of day and increase her time in the classroom.
“I’ve gone from being in the classrooms first thing in the morning and touching base, dealing strictly with fires, to my goal now is three days a week coaching in the classroom,” she said.
While she realistically is in the classroom about two-and-a-half days, that is still an improvement that opens up the door for important conversations.
“The most important thing I feel as a leader is to be able to have conversations around what’s happening with students, how can we improve our campus, how can we improve students’ academics,” she said.
“Here at Coston, we have three things we feel are important — high performance, collaboration and cutting edge practices. If we can have conversations on how that’s impacting student learning, then our conversations are where they need to be — back with the teachers and students — instead of in an office trying to do paperwork or solving emergencies.”
