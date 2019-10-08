East Texas Community Health Services Inc will break ground for its new Lufkin facility on Sayers Street at 11 a.m. Monday.
The organization has been in Nacogdoches since 1988, and they served their first patient between 1988 and ’89, Anita Humphreys, the interim CEO for ETCHS Inc., said. They are a 501c3 nonprofit and use grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration to operate, she said. They also rely on state contracts and receive help from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The organization offers a ranging set of services including dental, pediatrics and general physicians. It serves more than low-income families, offering a sliding discount program that provides deals depending on the individual’s income. No copay is more than $100, though.
“Our mission statement is to reach all East Texans with accessible, cost-effective, high-quality health care,” she said. “We do that with funds from our federal grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration.”
ETCHS is also able to serve those relying on Medicare, she said. Even if a person has insurance, they can go to ETCHS Inc. and expect service.
“We serve Nacogdoches and all the surrounding counties, although we are not limited to that,” she said. “We can serve anyone from anywhere.”
The organization has been waiting for their chance to expand its facilities into Lufkin. They currently operate two smaller facilities, one in North Lufkin at Lakeview and another near the hospital district. They will close the one at Lakeview when the new facility is open because it is so close in proximity, she said.
ETCHS hopes to work with the Angelina County & Cities Health District to ensure a more comprehensive coverage of residents in the region, she said.
The organization hopes to have the Lufkin facility operational by the summer of 2020.
