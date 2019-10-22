The third annual Coat, Hat, Gloves and Socks Drive currently underway in Lufkin and will end on Saturday.
“This program was initiated three years ago by Deanna Branson,” Ward 1 Councilwoman Guessippinna Bonner said. “On her own, she decided she could make a difference in the community. Now she has recruited others to help.”
Four locations throughout town are accepting any donation of coats, hats, gloves or socks that low-income children ages 3-12 will be able to use in the coming winter months — Go Hard Fitness, Zoe Coaching, the Angelina County & Cities Health District and JD’s Center of Hope.
“I’ve always been involved with kids in the neighborhood and I’ve always wondered what more I could do,” Branson said.
She would see children in her neighborhood walking to their bus stops with light jackets and nothing else really warm on and wanted to help, she said.
“So I said, ‘Let me do something different that will help,’” she said. “Gently used coats, socks, hats and gloves. Something to keep them warm, something to ease their mom’s mind.”
They also ask that all socks that are given be clean, Bonner said.
Last year, Lufkin residents donated more than 100 coats or jackets and at least as many gloves and socks, Bonner said. They were able to clothe more than 250 children last year and they hope to keep building that number, Branson said.
“This year we are expecting more,” she said. “Any leftover items are given to the Goodwill or Salvation Army.”
Donations can be made until Friday.
They asked that those who are in need of winter gear pick it up at the Pinewood Park Apartments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be chicken and waffles served to the first 25 families.
“So you come early you’ll get breakfast and you’ll get hats, gloves, socks and coats,” she said.
