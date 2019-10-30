An Angelina County jury sentenced Gayle William Gorden Jr. to 16 years in prison.
The jury found Gorden, 58, guilty of his charge of prostitution/solicitation of a minor Tuesday morning following closing arguments by his attorney, Al Charanza, and assistant District Attorney Amber Bewley.
The jury decided on Gorden’s 16-year sentence, along with a $100 fine, following additional testimony during the punishment phase of the trial.
Gorden’s charge stemmed from an incident in 2017 in which a Texas Department of Public Safety agent put an undercover ad on Cragislist posing as a 16-year-old girl named “Heather.” Gorden messaged the ad and maintained contact with the agent maintaining the Heather identity. Eventually, he agreed to be Heather’s “sugar daddy” and offered $100 to have sex with her.
Charanza argued his client had been entrapped into the crime prior to the guilty verdict; Bewley countered by noting the ad was placed without any initiative on the agent’s part to reach out to Gorden or any others first. About 50 others messaged the profile, Bewley said, but backed out after learning the ad apparently had been placed by a 16-year-old.
Bewley called Lufkin police Detective Jamie Jinkins to discuss forensic evidence of Gorden’s searches on his phone and laptop that were discovered after his arrest. Gorden made numerous searches on websites that featured pornography that included the terms “teen” or “young.” No child pornography was found on Gorden’s phone.
Local psychologist Jean Stanley, who provides treatment for sex offenders, was called to the stand by Charanza. She went over her report on Gorden, which noted no indicators of interest in children, however it did indicate he was attracted to teenage girls between the ages of 14 to 17.
Gorden’s wife took the stand next and reflected on their marriage. She said she didn’t believe Gorden would have gone through with having sex with the 16-year-old girl he thought he was in contact with, and pleaded for the jury not to give her husband a prison sentence. She said they had been taking care to not violate his bond conditions, which Charanza’s third witness, Adult Probation Officer Caleb Bunn, corroborated.
During cross examination, Gordon’s wife said she was not aware of Gorden’s conduct.
In closing arguments, Bewley argued Gorden should receive prison time to prevent him from interacting with actual teens. Failing probation, Bewley asked that the jury at least consider the maximum probation time of 10 years and a fine.
“I’d like to send a strong message that Angelina County does not tolerate the solicitation of children,” she said.
Charanza argued his client was an addict of pornography and that sending him to prison would not allow him to get any sort of assistance for his issues.
“A first offender like (Gorden), do we not want to take the opportunity to fix the problem instead of just sending him off to prison?” Charanza said.
The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning to the courtroom with the prison sentence.
