The Citizens Chamber of Commerce is in the process of constructing their own office building in Lufkin at 2604 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“We have been discussing having our own office building for two and a half years now,” said Joe Douglas, a chairman on the development committee and a member of the executive board.
The group purchased the property two years ago and realized the land was zoned to be used for apartments, he said. The Lufkin City Council approved, unanimously, changing the zoning to “commercial” during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Citizens Chamber of Commerce recently entered into a contract with Delbert Richardson and Grant Bailey to design the building and are looking at preliminary drawings at this point, he said.
“We need a facility — a physical location — to provide space for the activities we do in the community,” Douglas said.
The group hopes to provide a space for a Workforce Solutions center in North Lufkin and also wants to have room to invite nonprofits like the United Way, the Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club to hold their meetings there, he said.
The preliminary drawings will allow the group to create more definite plans, but as of right now, they are still in the beginning phases.
“The first phase was to acquire the land then to have the zone changed,” he said. “Now we’re just waiting to finalize the drawings to be able to move forward and put out for bids.”
