About 500 volunteers were on hand Saturday morning at the Brookshire Brothers Warehouse to help pack boxes for the 20th annual Community Food Drive.
The Rev. Bettie Kennedy started the holiday tradition in 1999, delivering food to needy East Texas families from the back of her van.
The day started inside the warehouse with a couple of songs and a prayer for a successful event. From there, volunteers formed an assembly line to take boxes full of traditional Thanksgiving staples out to vehicles to be delivered.
Boxes full of ham, green beans, cornbread, mashed potatoes, fruit and other goodies were delivered to families from San Augustine to Zavalla, including Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Kennard and Hudson.
Longtime volunteer Bruce Love has been helping out since the food drive began in 1999.
“The Reverend Bettie Kennedy inspired me to help out,’’ he said. ‘‘We delivered fifty boxes in 1999, and this year we’ll do two thousand.”
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Kermit Kennedy said he participates in the food drive every year because it’s a way to remember his mom. He said volunteering also gives him the chance to see the good the community can do when it works together.
“She was always giving out food,’’ Kennedy said about his mother. ‘‘ She would fix beans and rice and cornbread and serve plates out of the back of her green van. ... My whole life, she was always giving something.”
Volunteers — ranging in ages from young to old — worked to ensure that no one goes without a Thanksgiving dinner.
Myah Steen, 12, volunteered for her first time with an organization from her school. She joined her former school nurse, Missy Perry, and her daughter Preslie Perry, as they volunteered for the fourth consecutive year.
Mother and daughter said they enjoy participating in the yearly effort because it gives them the opportunity to help others.
“After you do it, you just feel better,” they said.
State District Court Judge Robert Inselmann also showed up early Saturday to volunteer. He described the event as a “well-oiled machine.”
“I knew Bettie Kennedy, and she was a walking miracle. If she was here today she would be in tears, because it has grown so much. She was just a wonderful inspiration. ... This is a large tribute to her.”
