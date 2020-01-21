The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and The Lufkin Daily News will host an upcoming forum for county election candidates.
The 2020 Candidate Forum will be Feb. 11 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The candidates in the three upcoming county elections have been invited to take part in the evening’s events.
“This is a chance for the public to receive education for who’s running and what they believe in,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, chamber president and CEO.
Candidates in the elections may set up their display tables in the convention center’s foyer beginning at 4 p.m. that day, and doors will be open to the public at 5 p.m. Candidates will have an hour to meet with their constituents during a meet and greet. During this time, the public may also submit questions to candidates for the question and answer portion of the event.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. Watson-Watkins and Scott Skelton, the chairman of the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Programs, will co-moderate the question and answer portion of the event. At the beginning, each candidate will be allotted two minutes to introduce themselves.
From there, the moderators will ask general questions, as well as select questions submitted by the audience during the meet and greet. Each question will have a time limit for the candidates to answer within.
The forum is not a debate; each candidate will have the opportunity to answer questions uninterrupted.
For questions about the forum, call the Chamber at 634-6644.
