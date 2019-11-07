For the first time, Irish Custom Tattoos is holding a fundraiser for the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter through the month of November.
The tattoo parlor will have custom paw prints for people to color in exchange for a dollar or more donation. People who participate can also enter their names into a drawing for $50 toward a new tattoo.
“We wanted to do something locally and everyone at the shop is an animal lover,” Molly Capps, an owner of the business, said. “It just seemed perfect.”
The idea was created by Lucille Robertson, the store manager, while they were brainstorming ideas for fundraisers, Capps said. They wanted something creative that they could use to give back to the community, she said.
“We talked about it as a team and everyone was really excited to do their part,” Capps said. “The artists started coming up with flash ideas and it just kinda went from there.
“People get to come in, donate at least one dollar, color something beautiful, and know they’re doing something good for the animals in their community and I think that’s something everyone can get behind whether they’re someone who likes tattoos or not.”
Those who wish to participate to win $50 toward their next tattoo can sign up when they’ve donated. At the end of the month, a winner will be declared, she said.
The money raised will also be donated to the shelter at the end of November.
“If anyone is looking to add a furry member to their family, we ask they please consider visiting our local shelters. There are so many animals there that will make wonderful companions if just given the chance,” Capps said.
