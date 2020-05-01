Longtime Trout Elementary School teacher Joyce (Jody) Olson Tinkle, 85, died Monday from natural causes.
Tinkle was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grew up in Memphis Tennessee. Her son, Jay Olson, said she used to tell stories about Elvis driving his motorcycle past her high school.
She graduated from Little Rock University and taught in public schools in Unionville, Indiana, and Lufkin. She married her husband of 65 years, Jimmy L. Tinkle of Lufkin, in 1954 and had three children.
Tinkle loved to travel and try new foods, and she always had a group of friends to have dinner with, Olson said. She and her husband enjoyed attending plays together in Houston.
Olson recalled a memory of a family water fight they had inside the house, upstairs and down, when he was in first grade.
“It started with squirt guns and ended up with buckets,” Olson said. “She was a big instigator of that.”
That’s just how Tinkle was, Olson said.
She received a master’s of education from Stephen F. Austin State University, was recognized as Teacher of the Year for Angelina County for her outstanding devotion to education and her students and later taught in the SFA education department for 14 years.
RH Miller was a longtime principal at Trout. He remembers Tinkle as a dedicated teacher that everyone loved — coworkers and kids. He said she was a master in many subject areas, and students remember her with lots of love.
“She was a comic. If she was there, it wouldn’t be long before everyone was paying attention to her,” Miller said. “Her husband was the same way.”
He remembers her often and enjoyed spending evenings at her house playing games or chatting during school lunches, he said.
“I have nothing but really good things to say,” Miller said.
Tinkle was also an accomplished accordion player, and Olson said she attempted to teach him accordion and piano. While he never really learned to play either, he said she instilled a love for music in him.
Additionally, her love for teaching rubbed off on Olson.
“I really had no intention of being a teacher because my mom and dad were both teachers, but there must be something in genetics because I did become a teacher and retired from education,” he said.
Whenever Tinkle saw a former student, she would always know their name and something about their lives, Olson said. Tinkle always supported and cared for her family and students, Olson said.
Ruth McEntire had Tinkle in the sixth grade, and she said Tinkle was one of the most loving and genuine teachers she ever had.
“You could just tell she loved each of her students,” McEntire said. “She gave so much of her time and herself. She was one of those teachers you will always remember.”
McEntire has been teaching for 16 years now, and she said she always hopes she can be like Tinkle. She strives to actively care for her students, to be there to listen to them, to value them and embrace their differences, just like she saw Tinkle do in her classroom.
Diane Faver taught with Tinkle at Trout for several years. She said teaching was one of the most important things in Tinkle’s life, after her family.
Tinkle was always looking for ways to help students and motivate them, Faver said. Much of that was accomplished through her love for music. She used jingles and songs to help students memorize things like prepositions in English and world capitals in geography.
It was wonderful to teach alongside her because she would always make you laugh, Faver said. She sat at Tinkle’s dining room table many times talking about the good ol’ days.
“I’m always going to remember what a wonderful teacher and a true, true friend she was,” Faver said.
In her years of retirement, Faver has run into students, and they always ask about Tinkle somewhere in the conversation. Olson, Miller, McEntire and Faver all spoke of how many lives Tinkle touched, and that was evident in just the amount of people who have shared and commented on Facebook posts announcing her death.
“That, in itself, is her legacy,” Faver said.
Funeral services are being arranged by Shafer Funeral Home. The services have not been announced yet, but Olson said they will likely happen in the summer to allow for more people to attend as the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic subsides.
