Two Lufkin High School students placed first in their categories in the Business Professionals of America state competition in Dallas in early March.
Senior Kaylin Davis placed first in Payroll Accounting and junior Adriana Coleman placed first in Prepared Speech. They both qualified for the national competition, which was canceled because of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Lizbeth Martinez also placed eighth in Fundamental Accounting.
This was both Kaylin and Adriana’s first year to participate in BPA. Kaylin said she was surprised to find out how well she had done because she had only seen a regional test beforehand.
“I was hoping so much that I believed it would happen, and then it did,” Adriana said in response to whether or not she expected to win first place.
The Payroll Accounting category was a test with multiple choice and free-response questions, Kaylin said. Students can use a calculator and have one hour to complete it.
“I think it’s really interesting, and I liked it a lot,” Kaylin said.
The Prepared Speech category allows students to choose a topic related to business in some way, research the topic and deliver a speech between five and seven minutes. Adriana chose Generation Z as her topic, speaking about people around her age and their implications for the workplace.
“Since a lot of kids around my age were at the competition and it was a business competition, I felt like my speech fit the scenario perfectly,” Adriana said.
When they found out the national competition had been canceled, they were devastated. Kaylin said she was hoping to be able to see Washington, D.C., for the first time and to compete one last time. Adriana said she is sad to have missed the opportunity to place at nationals but hopeful for next year’s competition.
“I’m not OK with it being canceled, but I am at the same time because I know so far through regionals and state, we did a good job. So at least we finished well,” Adriana said.
“I know it happened for a good reason because I know that everybody needs to stay home, but it’s pretty sad that I don’t get to go back,” Kaylin said.
Kaylin said she is thankful for her experience at BPA because although she isn’t going to school for business, she will use the skills she learned throughout life. She also met friends she still communicates with, especially through the difficult months of quarantine.
“BPA this year, even though it was cut short, was a great experience for me, especially learning how to push toward goals and work hard for something, especially since I want to go into business,” Adriana said. “I learned a lot of lifeskills in just a few short months. I loved what I learned through the experience and what God showed me through it.”
“I’m always going to remember it,” Kaylin said.
