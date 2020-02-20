Local author Jerkwenton Reagan has published his breakout science-fiction thriller “Soldier Island.”
Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, the novel tells the story of Sgt. Major Larry Smith and his team of knights sent to a remote island known as Soldier Island. Through a series of events sprinkled with science and government conspiracy, the characters face off with villains like Dr. Phoin and creatures that lurk in the shadows.
“It’s not just action — it’s drama, heartfelt, full of life lessons,” Reagan said.
The idea for the book began with a poem Reagan was writing to his wife. The first line is “The sun shines over the horizon, and I’m ready for the day.”
The poem turned into paragraphs, and characters were born. Then Reagan realized this was turning into something bigger.
“As I sat back and read it, I thought, ‘I’m just going to keep on writing,’” he said. “I just kept writing, and before you know it, I had three or four paragraphs. I had my wife read it, and she looked at me and said, ‘Baby are you making a book or writing a poem?’ So it just took off from there.”
Every day for six months, Reagan wrote.
He said he had to fight through discouragement and fear of being unable to support his family, but through the encouragement of his wife and his faith, he was able to finish.
After receiving numerous rejection letters, Reagan settled with Page Publishing.
Reagan likens the writing process to an artist painting a picture.
“Half the time I can’t quote most of the words I write in my book, but I can tell you every scene,” he said. “It’s kind of like a movie that plays in my head constantly, constantly, constantly. It becomes addictive.”
He wants the reader to see what he sees as he adds details like a character picking something up with his left hand.
“The characters become a part of you,” he said. “You’ve got to separate your worlds — the writer’s world and actual reality — because once I’m on a project, it’s all I can think about.”
Reagan encouraged aspiring authors to keep going.
“The major challenge is pursuing it — don’t give up because of life. It’ll have you wanting to quit,” he said. “I’m 31 years old, and I started writing at 28. I sat back and thought, am I too old? Because this is a dream.
“I had to believe in God and keep pushing forward, no matter what. Every time I felt like giving up, something always happened to inspire me more.”
Reagan is working on a crime mystery called “The Mind Faced Killer” that should be published by this time next year with Austin Macauley Publishers.
He said he hopes his struggles and accomplishments will encourage others to pursue their dreams and believe in themselves, as well.
