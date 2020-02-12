Confessed killer Cedarrius Blake continued testifying Tuesday at his sentencing trial.
Blake, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Tresten Gray, 26, on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. A jury will determine his punishment.
State District Judge Paul White is presiding over the trial. Assistant District Attorneys Ken Dies and Amber Bewley are prosecuting and Ryan Deaton is defending Blake.
In his testimony, Blake recalled the day of Gray’s death and said it looked good out. Previous testimony indicated he had gone to Gray’s home earlier in the morning and found her with another man, then set up an appointment to meet her at Tripletree Street, where the shooting occurred.
Deaton asked Blake what his intent was in meeting with Gray. He said he just wanted to give her the key and leave, he didn’t arrive intending to shoot her.
Blake also claimed he blacked out and could not remember the shooting itself.
Dies asked Blake if he had shot her when he walked in and found her with another man if that would have been acting suddenly, as opposed to shooting her later.
Blake said that would have been a sudden action.
Dies also questioned Blake on the age difference between himself and Gray. Blake said he never really put much thought into it. Gray’s sister previously stated Blake had lied to them about his age and said he was 22. During his testimony, Blake accused her of lying.
Previous testimony also indicated Blake was a member of a gang, which he denied.
Although Blake initially lied to authorities investigating the case, he later confessed and expressed remorse for the act.
“I ruined her kids’ life, I ruined everything,” he told investigators. “I ruined our family’s life.”
Tammi Axelson, a licensed master social worker, took the stand next.
Axelson said she went over Blake’s school and police records, juvenile probation records and more during an evaluation she gave him to identify traumatic experiences he may have had as a child.
Of the 10 questions asked, Blake answered positively to eight of them, indicating he had encountered numerous traumatic experiences, she said.
A person with eight out of 10 of the experiences outlined in the questionnaire has a significantly higher risk to be involved in criminal activity, Axelson said.
Bewley asked if the death of a parent might affect a child, just as Gray’s death may have affected her own son. Axelson confirmed it could have long-term effects.
Clinical psychologist Dr. Sydney Kroll Register also testified on Blake’s mental health, and said she had given him a personality assessment. Blake had issues in the past with self-harm, difficulties with his mood and identities and used cannabis a lot. She also said he had no signs of psychopathy.
Following Register’s testimony, Deaton rested his case.
In rebuttal, the state called a friend of Gray’s who said Gray called her the morning of her death. She said they spoke for 10 to 15 minutes and that Gray told her she was afraid of Blake.
In a statement to investigators, he friend said Gray seemed frustrated during their conversation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.