Brandon Elementary School held “Create Your Own History,” a black history celebration Wednesday afternoon.
Student leaders Jayden Carter, Kate Goodman and Z’Nya McKelvey narrated the celebration, introducing the acts and the special guests.
“This year our theme is ‘Create Your Own History,’” Z’Nya said. “We’ll be exploring what that means for us as students and the future of our country and our world.”
Special guest and former Brandon Bear coach Ivorie Ford spoke to the students about creating history from the bigger picture.
When Ford was young, she told the students she loved putting puzzles together. No matter what, each piece of the puzzle was significant.
“Just like a puzzle, students, your life is a beautiful portrait that is being put together every single day,” Ford said. “Your life has significance to the bigger picture of this world, and every day that you wake up, a piece of your life’s picture is being put together so that this world could be a better place.”
The day a person accepts that his or her life is bigger than themselves is the day that they will make a mark and their life portrait will help someone else live, Ford said.
“Brandon Bears, repeat after me: it is my turn to learn from the past, it’s my turn to seize the present, it’s my turn to shake the future, it’s my turn to carry the torch, it’s my turn to let my voice be heard, it’s my turn to set an example for future generations, it’s my turn to beat stereotypes, it’s my turn to prove statistics to be wrong, it’s my turn to take hold of success,” Ford said.
“It does not matter your race, it does not matter the clothes that you wear, it doesn’t matter what side of town you grew up on, it doesn’t matter your gifts, it doesn’t matter how tall, how short, how you look — the world is waiting on you because it is your turn. Take advantage of every piece of your puzzle and help this world be a better place by creating your history.”
Z’Nya and students Kaydence Martin, Camri Jones, Jace Lee and RJ Hall sang “The Future Begins with Us,” and the district honor choir performed a West African Jam/Dahomy jam with percussion instruments.
Kate and students Bosten Curl and Treveon Winters gave a tribute to Kobe Bryant, not only for his achievements in basketball but also for his achievements in the arts.
“Any true baller knows that five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant ruled royally on the court, but some basketball fans might not realize that the Los Angeles Lakers star was an Oscars winner, as well,” Kate said.
Bryant won an Academy Award for his short film “Dear Basketball,” and he wrote a poem also titled “Dear Basketball” about his decision to leave the sport.
“‘Dear basketball, from the moment I started rolling my dad’s tube socks and shooting imaginary game-winning shots in the Great Western Forum, I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you,’” Bosten read. “‘A love so deep I gave you my all — from my mind and body to my spirit and soul.
“‘As a 6-year-old boy deeply in love with you, I never saw the end of the tunnel. I only saw myself running out of one.’”
“‘You gave a 6-year-old boy his Laker dream, and I’ll always love you for it,’” Treveon read.
“‘But I can’t love you obsessively for much longer. This season is all I have left to give. My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body know it’s time to say goodbye.
“‘And we both know, no matter what I do next, I’ll always be that kid with the rolled up socks, garbage can in the corner, :05 seconds on the clock, ball in my hands. 5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1. Love you always, Kobe.’”
Third, fourth and fifth graders participated in an essay contest asking how they will create their own history. Winners of the contest read their winning essays.
“Some people might tell you, you can’t do things because of your race, but don’t listen to them,” fourth-grader Gabby Williams read. “Let that motivate you to achieve your goals.”
Fifth-grader Sidra Khurshid wrote in her essay that she wanted to make a difference in the world with reasoning by helping countries understand one another and stay away from war.
“I will create my own history by being the first African-American female president,” third-grader Nalani Miller read.
“When I become the first African-American female president, it will take a lot of work to be appreciated because some people still think black people shouldn’t be treated fairly. When I become president, I will make sure everyone is treated fairly.”
