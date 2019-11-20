The trial of a man accused of shooting his former girlfriend in Diboll earlier this year began Tuesday.
Anthony Elisha Kelly, 36, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His charge was filed after he was named a suspect in the March 1 shooting of Ladondra Murphy, which occurred in the 600 block of Deveraux Street in Diboll. Murphy was found shot four times on the scene.
Authorities arrested Kelly later in March in Corpus Christi. Kelly reportedly left the scene of the shooting in his vehicle before getting into a head-on collision and leaving on foot.
Attorney John Reeves is representing Kelly in his case. Assistant District Attorneys John Peralta and Stephanie Stroud are prosecuting the trial, which is being held in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s court.
Peralta and Stroud called upon first responders on the incident to take the stand Tuesday, including Lufkin police dispatcher Ashley Jowell, Lufkin fire paramedic John Hamond, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputy John Sikes and Diboll detective Bart Riley. Jowell went over the 911 call made following the incident, which was also played for the court. During the call, Murphy’s children said she had been shot. Later in his testimony, Riley said the children named Kelly as the suspect.
Hamond discussed Murphy’s immediate treatment and transportation to the hospital.
Sikes said he was at home nearby at the time of the incident. His wife, an ACSO dispatcher, told him about it, so he left to assist. Instead, however, Sikes came upon the scene of the crash where Kelly’s car remained. The other driver was still on the scene and wasn’t injured. Kelly had left his vehicle, and in it a photo ID as well as a revolver with five spent casings in the chamber. The firearm and casings also were displayed for the court.
Riley said he had gone to both the scene of the crime and the crash the night of the incident. A spent bullet was retrieved on the scene, which was displayed for the court along with photos of the crime scene and Riley’s interview with Kelly following his arrest.
During the interview, Kelly said he wasn’t a violent person in the past, and that he needed help mentally. Riley said it appears that the crash Kelly was involved in the night of the shooting may have been an intentional attempt on his own life.
Riley also said to his understanding there was not a struggle for the gun.
Following Riley’s testimony, the court went into recess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.