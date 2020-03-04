Lufkin’s City Council on Tuesday approved additional funding to go toward drainage improvements in Ward 1.
The city will put $300,000 toward installing storm drains, installing inlets and regrading the ditches along Williams Street, Gipson Street, Nile Street, Cottonbelt Street, North Avenue and Hoo Hoo Avenue.
“It’s an older part of town that doesn’t have curb and gutter, but that has deep ditches for drainage,” city manager Keith Wright said. “We’ve had a lot of complaints over the years of people driving off the edges into those ditches. They’re a hazard, particularly for the elderly driving folk.”
Some of the city streets in the area had inadequate ditches or the ditches had excessively steep front slopes and deep ditch lines, Kevin Gee, the city engineering services director, said in a recommendation letter to the council.
“Since I moved back home, people in the community have been complaining but felt no one at city hall would listen,” Ward 1 councilwoman Guessippinna Bonner said. “The ditches are hazardous. During the summer when it rains, mosquitoes breed there. One of my constituents was so helpful in identifying where the major improvements needed to be made.”
The money will be pulled from the 2013 Water and Sewer Co. Fund revenues.
In other business, the council also:
■ Approved the Lufkin Police Department request to apply for a Homeland Security Preparedness Grant through the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ Canceled the May 19 city council meeting.
■ Entered an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the temporary closure of the state rights of way for conducting downtown events for the 2020 calendar year.
■ Approved on second reading, a grant from the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation for the Lufkin Fire Department.
Approved, on first reading:
■ An amendment to the budget to purchase a second generation Pierce-Custom Arrow XT Pumper fire engine for the Lufkin Fire Department for $674,442.30.
■ A zone change on 504 Largent St. to commercial.
■ A zone change on 2110 S. First St. to commercial.
■ An ordinance that canceled the city’s Ward 5 election; incumbent councilman Rocky Thigpen was running unopposed. This ordinance also said he was the election winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.