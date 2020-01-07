Lufkin High School presented its second state-winning accounting team with its state banner Monday morning in front of the LHS staff during a work day.
“This has been a great way to start the second semester for the second year in a row honoring the state championship team,” Principal Brandon Boyd said. “This is a back-to-back UIL state academic champion team.”
Josh Simmons, Bryce King, Kaylin Davis, Lesley Barrientos and Lizbeth Martinez not only became the second group from LHS to win a state championship in accounting, but they also had the highest total score in all conferences for the second year.
The only other academic UIL championship won by a Lufkin team was more than 20 years ago.
“Winning a state championship is great, but when you win in the state of Texas, that’s a pretty big deal,” Boyd said. “We’re so proud of these kiddos, we’re very proud of Mrs. (Janice) Holcomb, and this is a great example of a very, very good program. I hope we’re back here next year.”
Holcomb said it was very surreal when they first found out they had taken the championship again. Josh, now a freshman at the University of Texas, competed on both winning teams, a first for a student at LHS.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” Josh said. “I was there both times, and I put a lot of work into it. That’s something that continues — you can mention this in college and it still impresses people.”
While the trophy doesn’t matter as much, it’s cool to be recognized for their work, Josh said.
Bryce King, also a freshman at the University of Texas, said it was nice to be back in Lufkin to receive this award.
Bryce and Josh both received scholarships from the Texas Interscholastic League Foundation.
Josh said his time on the accounting team has given him a leg up in school as he works toward a business degree.
“I had a really strong foundation,” Josh said. “My first accounting class is going to be a repeat because I’ve already learned all of it.”
For Bryce, the advantages of his time on the team are a little less apparent. He is pursuing a degree in math, but he says the knowledge of how to operate inside the business world with financial literacy is important to him.
“They are very financially literate, which is a weakness in today’s society,” Holcomb said. “These kids have financial literacy as a foundation for anything they do.”
The “trick” to their success is simply hard work, Holcomb said.
“There’s no gimmick, there’s no special tricks,” she said. “We just worked hard every week. I have cabinets full of tests. We’ve already started back in September working for competition this spring.”
Lesley, Lizbeth and Kaylin are seniors this year, and they will begin competing this month. Lizbeth said she is hopeful that they will continue the success set before them.
Lesley said she is working on becoming more confident in herself and her skills.
“They’re part of a legacy now,” Holcomb said.
