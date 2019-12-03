DIBOLL — Diboll ISD hosted its third annual Lumberjack Christmas celebration Monday evening in front of the Administration Building.
Kids and parents could sip some hot cocoa, decorate cookies, take pictures with Santa, slide down a snowy slide, throw snowballs or even zoom down the zipline. Tyra Stewart brought her two kids out for the first time this year.
“Sitting with Santa and playing in the snow was my favorite part,” 7-year-old Jayden Barefield said. “I told him I wanted Fireman Sam toys.”
“I like Santa and the snow and everything,” 5-year-old Jaylah Frost said.
Seven-year-old Luke Frye was taken in by the cookie decorating section. Even though Santa was cool, he said the cookies were the best as he grinned and held up his Christmas tree cookie covered in green icing and multicolored sprinkles.
“This is our second or third year to come, and he just has fun doing it,” said Wendy Wright, Luke’s mom. “It’s such a fun thing for the kids to do and get in the holiday spirit.”
Thomas said their goal is to improve the celebration each year. Last year they added snow, and this year they added a zipline.
“It’s our gift to the community because the community supports us in all the things they do,” Thomas said. “They show up and watch our kids perform, come to parent conferences and all the things parents should do, so it’s really our gift back to them.”
