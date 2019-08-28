Zavalla school trustees announced the 2019-20 budget, tax rate and teacher compensation plan during a Monday night meeting.
The tax rate for the 2019-20 school year was set at $1.4339, eight cents less than last year’s rate at $1.5156.
The state lowered the cap on the maintenance and operating portion of the tax rate from $1.17 to $1.0683. ZISD raised the interest and sinking rate from 34.56 cents to 36.56 cents.
The 2019-20 revenue is set at $5,904,323 — $733,445 more than last year’s budget. The expenditures are set at $5,607,482 — $240,726 more than last year’s budget.
That leaves 296,841 in excess that business manager Alice Boulware said would be used to give an incentive to teachers in addition to the raise they will be receiving from House Bill 3.
House Bill 3 was a school finance bill passed this last legislative session that gives school districts in Texas extra funds. Out of those funds, 30% must be given in compensation to teachers and staff with emphasis on teachers with more experience.
ZISD teachers with 0-4 years of experience will be receiving $4,000 over the base state required salary, and teachers with 5-20 years of experience will be receiving $4,500 over the base state required salary.
Superintendent Ricky Oliver said that while the increases were competitive, they also had to be conservative because the state can’t always guarantee this money will be there.
“We wanted to be as competitive as we could be yet stay somewhat conservative in the event that the state chose not to continue this,” Oliver said. “We wanted to be able to put out something we felt like we could maintain in the future.”
