One man is in jail and another is in the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run accident involving a truck and a man on horseback Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Carlos Malpica, 20, of Lufkin was driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Lone Star Road around 6 p.m. when he allegedly struck a horse ridden by Ricky Boyd, 64, of Lufkin, the release states. Malpica allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash and a witness notified the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.
Deputies located Malpica, and after a brief pursuit, he stopped his truck at the intersection of Golf Course and John Kolb roads, the release states.
Malpica was uninjured in the crash and taken into custody on charges of intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid, according to the release. He also faces additional charges from the sheriff’s office.
Boyd was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment, while the horse was reportedly uninjured, the release states.
Malpica's arrest history in Angelina County includes charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated, driving without headlights, no driver’s license, assault/family violence, disorderly conduct/fighting and evading arrest/detention, according to county records.
