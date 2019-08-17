The majority of school districts in Angelina County improved their scores in the Texas Education Agency’s annual A-F Accountability Ratings for the 2018-19 year.
The TEA’s annual list of ratings is based on three criteria, or domains — student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps.
Whichever domain score is the higher of the two will count as 70 percent of the overall grade, and the middle domain will count as 30 percent. The domain score that is lower will not be factored into the overall grade.
Lufkin ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress and a B in closing the gaps. The district received a B overall, with an 89 out of 100, one point above last year’s score.
“Our school district did very well this year on accountability scores and came very close to scoring an A,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “What I am most proud of is the number of distinctions we earned as a district with Brandon Elementary scoring six, which is the maximum a campus can earn.
‘‘Distinction designations are awarded to campuses for achievement in several areas and are based on performance relative to a group of campuses of similar type, size, grade span and student demographics. Campuses earn distinguished recognition when performance is in the top 25% of the campuses in the comparison group. The state doesn’t just give distinctions, our staff and students earned them. I am very proud of their hard work.”
Central ISD received a B in each category and a B overall, with an 89 out of 100. That is five points above the district’s score last year.
“We are excited to see the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, parents and students continue to result in increased student performance,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “Receiving numerous distinction designations throughout the district is proof Central ISD students will be prepared as they move into the next level of their college or career pathways.
“Central ISD is proud of the positive gains made in the TEA Accountability Rating, but will continue to also focus on providing a safe and secure environment where our students want to come and learn.”
Diboll ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress and a C in closing the gaps. The district received a B overall, scoring an 87 out of 100. This year’s score is two points better than last year’s score.
Superintendent Vicki Thomas said she was very proud of the DISD team.
“Our district has made significant progress due to the outstanding work of our teachers, principals and the focus of our students,” Thomas said. “I am so proud of their efforts. We still have much work to do, but we are on the right trajectory to ensure all of our students are equipped with the essential knowledge and skills to complete.”
Hudson ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress and a B in closing the gaps. The district received a B overall, with an 89 out of 100, four points below their previous year’s score.
Superintendent Donny Webb said the district will be appealing its grade because the Stubblefield Learning Center received a D rating for 2019.
Stubblefield is a cooperative between the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Angelina College and five participating school districts — Central, Diboll, Hudson, Lufkin and Zavalla. The Hudson school district handles administrative duties at Stubblefield.
The campus was not rated last year due to minimum size requirements in the accountability system. However, that process changed to a minimum number of tests submitted despite their only six students in the accountability data calculations at Stubblefield, Webb said.
“As an Alternative Education Program, the accountability system only uses the STAAR data and rated based solely on student achievement,” Webb said. “Under the current accountability system, all regular campuses are awarded the ‘better’ score of student achievement or student progress together with closing the gaps to determine the overall score. Not only is this unfair for an alternative campus, the accountability system is somewhat flawed for very unique programs.”
Had this campus not existed, the students likely would not have graduated or been ready for graduation.
“Hudson ISD should have received an overall score of 91.4, which includes the data from these students as a whole. However, due to the new guidelines, the district cannot obtain a grade of A if any one campus receives a grade lower than a C. Therefore, the district as a whole is penalized and given a score of 89 in this area, giving a very false perspective of an exceptional district,” Webb said. “The ratings released to the public clearly provide an inaccurate true score based on the methodology of calculations. Hudson ISD has approximately 2,950 students and should not be penalized a full letter grade for the inclusion of a campus with only six students in calculation.”
Webb said the district is appealing TEA to change the overall district rating from a B to an A and for Stubblefield Learning Center to be changed from a D to not rated.
“I am very proud of the work that our district is doing,” Webb said. “The current accountability system does not give a clear picture of the work being done. While I am aggravated with the accountability system, I am very proud of the accomplishment of our teachers and students. We will continue to focus on providing exceptional programs for our community.”
Huntington ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress and a B in closing the gaps. The district received a B overall, with an 89 out of 100, seven points above last year’s score.
“I am proud of the work our students and teachers do every day,” Superintendent David Flowers said. “We are more than a letter or a number.”
Pineywoods Community Academy received an A in student achievement, an A in school progress, a B in closing the gaps. The district received an A overall, scoring 90 out of 100. That is the same score PCA received last year.
Assistant Director Monica Gunter said earning an A rating for the second year in a row speaks volumes about the PCA teachers and their dedication to students.
“It is their laser-like focus on every student in the classroom that has made this accomplishment possible,” Gunter said. “Without the teachers and their hard work, we would not be able to celebrate this year’s rating.
“It is exciting to look at not only our ratings but the ratings among the other districts and campuses in Angelina County. Many schools made great improvements from last year to this year. It is comforting to know that the academic growth of students in our community is such a priority.”
Wells ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress and a B in closing the gaps. The district received an A overall, scoring 90 out of 100. This year’s score is 12 points above last year’s score.
Interim Superintendent Dale Morton said previous Superintendent James Moore, the staff and the school were thrilled with the work they did to earn the A rating.
“We’re pleased with the rating,” Morton said. “We still have some room for growth, and we will continue to improve. This is not achieved in isolation. Both campuses worked really hard to improve, and school improvement is ongoing in the school district.”
Morton said the improvement is not accidental but rather a proof of the hard work and effort of a tremendous team.
Zavalla ISD received a B in student achievement, an A in school progress, a C in closing the gaps. The district received a B overall, scoring 85 out of 100. That score is 18 points above last year’s score.
“I am very proud of our staff and students at Zavalla ISD,” Superintendent Ricky Oliver said. “We worked hard and made the adjustments necessary to improve our scores. The effort paid off.”
For more information about the TEA’s standards of rating schools, visit tea.texas.gov/A-F/. A searchable database with each school’s standards can be found at txschools.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.