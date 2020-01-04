A Shelby County man accused of posting an online advertisement seeking to kill someone has changed his plea to guilty.
Alexander Nathan Barter, of Joaquin, faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. In late December, he changed his plea to the federal charges to guilty as part of a plea bargain that is currently sealed. Authorities arrested Barter in October of 2018 on accusations that he had placed an ad on the dark web in search of finding someone to kill.
Barter admitted to placing an ad online that stated, “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the U.S. (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me,” the last factual resume filed in Barter’s case states.
An undercover law enforcement officer from Florida responded to Barter’s ad on Oct. 9, 2018. The officer claimed to be the father of a 13-year-old girl with similar interests.
Barter reacted positively to the undercover officer’s responses, the resume states. In turn, the officer asked if these were simply fantasies, and Barter said he actually wanted to sexually assault, kill and cannibalize the officer’s daughter, according to the resume.
“I’m very serious about doing this,” he said, the resume states. “I live in the woods so I can make sure her body won’t ever be found.”
Barter continued to give the undercover officer plans, along with a map to drive from Florida to Shelby County, according to the resume. Law enforcement set up at a location in Joaquin where Barter agreed to meet the undercover officer on Oct. 19 and placed him into custody. He had a garbage bag, a knife, a cellular phone and a tablet computer on him at the time, the resume states.
Barter was later charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, to which he also pleaded guilty, according to the factual resume. He apparently possessed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography, the resume states.
Barter and his attorney signed the document in which he changed his plea to guilty on Dec. 16, 2019.
