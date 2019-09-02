WELLS — Four students at Wells High School have become the pilot class for the 2019-20 vet tech program.
The one-year program allows students to gain 300 hours of coursework and 200 hours of work in a veterinarian clinic by partnering with Dr. Dan Kessel in Alto.
“This program gives (students) an opportunity to have a career to go to outside of high school,” program director Season Caughlin said. “We’re trying to look outside of things that are just college. … The kids had interest in it, and Mrs. Gaston was willing to start some things up that broaden Wells up a little bit.”
Three students work online and with Caughlin on their coursework every morning on campus while one student heads to Dr. Kettering’s office in Alto for hands-on experience.
“I love getting to be around the animals and taking care of them,” senior Ashlea Jones said. “I like getting to walk them around, interacting with them and things like that.”
Junior Oscar Aguillon and senior Alexa Scroggins both had an interesting encounter with Max the English bulldog during their time at the clinic.
“He’s scared of leashes and umbrellas,” Oscar said. “It was a rainy day. I went to the kennel, put a leash on him and he was kind of scared, in a corner with his shoulders scrunched. We went outside, he got scared of the umbrella and the leash slacked a little and got behind his legs. So I had to put the umbrella down, get it back on his neck. Then out of nowhere he just barfed because he overdid himself. It was pretty funny.”
Alexa also dealt with Max during her time at the clinic. She said they had to be careful not to over exert Max to the point where he would throw up, but he ended up getting too excited while on his walk.
“I went to get his leash off of him, and I bent down. I had my hair in a ponytail, and it kind of swooped down. He still had some barf on his face, and so it got in my hair,” Alexa said. “I was like, thanks Max. It’s fine. It’s OK.”
Experiences like these help students determine whether they can handle these moments and still love what they do, Coughlin said.
The coursework is primarily composed of videos and checkpoints instructing students on the primary responsibilities of everyone in a vet clinic and how a vet tech’s role plays into that system, Alexa said.
“I like it,” Alexa said. “At times it’s difficult, but then again, it’s really helpful and it’s easy to understand.”
One of the most recent lessons was learning the proper way to hold an animal while restraining it for a vet. Caughlin brought in her dog to help demonstrate and teach hands-on.
Ashlea said she has enjoyed learning the terminology for the profession, and it surprised her that much of the terminology for animals was the same for people.
Oscar said he was intrigued with the vet tech program because it gives them a chance to explore something they wouldn’t have been able to explore before.
“I just like animals, and I think this gives us, like Oscar said, a big opportunity to see new things because we haven’t had opportunities like this,” Jessica said.
Alexa became interested in this line of work while showing cattle, taking care of them and seeing the vets work with them. She has also participated in FFA vet tech competition, so she definitely wanted to be a part of the program.
At the end of the course, the students will take an exam to become a certified CVA Level 1 Vet Tech. The class falls under an advanced science category rather than an elective.
“This program is another piece in the puzzle that goes along with veterinary sciences and the other types of medical sciences we have,” elementary school principal Bryan Caughlin said. “We are trying to offer as much as we can to interest our kids because we don’t want to waste their time. We don’t want them to be a part of something they may not use later. We’re trying to get them as much relevance as we possibly can.”
Season Caughlin said she is thankful to Dr. Kessler for allowing her students to work in his clinic, and she is hoping to add on partners like the zoo for exotic animal experiences.
