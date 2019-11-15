DIBOLL — Diboll officials will build an extension connecting Lumberjack Drive and the planned U.S. Highway 59 bypass after two landowners donated land to the city.
The Texas Department of Transportation expects to finish the U.S. Highway 59 bypass in four years, city manager Gerry Boren said. The bypass will direct traffic around Diboll instead of through it and the extension will connect Lumberjack Drive to the bypass exits.
The city has already targeted that area for commercial growth in future land maps and determined what land they would need to create this extension. Tri-mart will donate about two acres of land and Scott Duncan with Duncan Two is also donating some land. In total they’ll have more than 1,000 feet or about three football fields of roadway to create, he said.
“As TxDOT begins building the relief route they will use their labor, their equipment, that contractor that gets the award, to build this portion of the road, which saves the city about a half a million dollars,” Boren said.
A State Infrastructure Bank loan will cover the project, which will cost about $250,000. They’re getting it at cost, without the additional fees for engineering, Boren said.
Boren believes the bypass will encourage housing and business growth. He said the extension and the planning the city did in 2018 for business growth around the bypass will entice new businesses to look at Diboll for future expansions.
“I think that’s going to be a target-rich area close to that highway and we’re going to start seeing some growth that way,” he said.
He also expects to see more affordable housing and residential areas pop up in that direction as the bypass gets closer to being finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.