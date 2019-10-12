Lufkin police arrested a couple on charges of injury to a child Thursday on accusations that they refused to take their son to the doctor as he showed symptoms of leukemia.
Thomas Mayhew, 49, and Shannon Marie Creevey, 31, both face charges of injury to a child. Both remained at the Angelina County Jail as of late Friday. No bond has been set for Mayhew’s charge. Creevey also has a charge of aggravated assault and a total bond of $75,000.
Lufkin police first began to investigate the couple in July after officers and paramedics were dispatched to their home, where a Lufkin firefighter noted the subject of the call, an unresponsive child, showed signs of abuse, according to an affidavit.
An officer spoke with the child’s father, Mayhew, who said his son had begun to self-harm himself, stopped eating and was losing weight. Mayhew told officers he and Creevey questioned the boy as to why he stopped eating, and said he told them that he wanted to die, the affidavit states.
Another officer spoke with Creevey, who corroborated Mayhew’s statements, and noted it had been a year or two since the child had seen a doctor. The officer told her it appeared someone had hurt the boy due to the significant injuries he sustained; the affidavit said she thought she heard her husband hitting the boy and that she hadn’t seen it. Later, however, she said she observed her husband beating him, according to the affidavit.
Due to the child’s severe condition, authorities took him to Texas Children’s Hospital. He was diagnosed with leukemia.
A week after the call, investigators interviewed Creevey again and she said she lied to detectives in the first interview and that Mayhew was a good father. She said she hit the child and caused him to bleed. She also said she instructed the child’s younger brother to hit him when she wanted to discipline the older boy, the affidavit states.
Creevey referred to herself as a bad parent and said she didn’t want to kill the child, according to the affidavit. She did, however, say she hated the boy and wanted to give her children away to Child Protective Services and forget about the incident, the affidavit states.
Investigators spoke with Mayhew next, who said he had hit the child in the past out of frustration when the boy wasn’t eating. Mayhew also said he knew his son was sick, but didn’t take him to the doctor, and that he would give up his children to remain with his wife, according to the affidavit.
In August, investigators spoke with the child, who had been released into foster care. The boy’s health was improving daily, the affidavit states. He also said his mother had cut him with a kitchen knife in the past and showed investigators the scar. He also said his mother had hit him in the past with an open hand and made his younger brother hit him as well, the affidavit states.
