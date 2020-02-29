If you heard a great big boom or felt the ground tremble near Dunbar Primary School Friday morning, never fear. It was only the gifted and talented kindergarten classes exploring science.
“This is our landform unit, and we always try to have something to enrich and differentiate our curriculum,” GT kindergarten teacher Estela Morales said. “This is always a big hit to reach all our gifted learners.”
After an exuberant countdown from 10, laughter and cheers erupted alongside the flour and oatmeal volcanoes.
“It looks like a fire!” one student shouted.
“Are we doing it again?” another asked.
“It smells like shoes,” another stated while wrinkling his nose.
Quizzical eyes followed the “waterfall” of lava as it poured from a volcano down the sidewalk and into the garden below. The students kept asking to do it one more time.
“My favorite part of experiments is when it explodes because it goes boom!” 6-year-old Ava Stanley said.
“When I get home, I always do science in a cup, and sometimes I freeze it in a freezer,” 6-year-old John Fullerton said.
Six-year-old Bailey Emery said volcanoes explode because they have lava that wants to come out.
“Volcanoes explode rocks and hot lava, and they probably go deep down,” 6-year-old Hadley Shoemaker said.
“They’ll hurt you if you touch it, they’ll burn your finger, so you shouldn’t touch volcanoes,” 5-year-old Trinity Salazar said.
After the volcanoes went dormant, the students moved on to a new experiment. Morales had them group together and watch as she and GT kindergarten teachers Pam McPherson and Cynthia Carrillo prepared to mix Mentos with soda.
Morales asked the students to make a prediction and observation about how far each soda stream shot into the sky. The students’ cheers for their teachers turned even louder as the brown streams blasted from the plastic containers.
After the winning stream was declared, Morales announced that the expert of the day was geologist and retired educator Steve Moore, a relative of one of the kindergartners. Moore spoke to the students in the science lab all about rocks.
Moore told the students that rocks and minerals are different. Minerals are made by water evaporation or by pressure and heat deep beneath the ground. Rocks are made up of minerals.
“Rocks have cool names, and their names tell you how they were made,” Moore said. “One type of rock is called igneous. Igneous rocks are made deep in the ground when lava hardens. Igneous means made from fire.”
He showed the students how different rocks are made up of different minerals. One student pointed out how the rocks had many colors.
“You know what makes rocks so neat?” Moore asked. “Every one of y’all has a different collection because every rock is unique. There’s different sizes, different weights, different colors.”
