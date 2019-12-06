The Lufkin Detachment Marine Corps League will set up at Walmart Friday and Saturday to collect donations for Toys for Tots.
The annual charity launched early last month and will continue until Dec. 16. Toys for Tots keeps toys and monetary donations within the community they are given in; donations made in Angelina County will stay in Angelina County for local children.
Brian Crews, the local Toys for Tots coordinator, said the Marine Corps League will be at Walmart to try to help garner more donations for the charity.
“We are very short on donations this year, so go pick up a new, unwrapped toy or drop off a little money,” he said on Facebook. “All donations stay right here to help local children. Come see the Marines and their volunteers to help us put a smile on the faces of less fortunate children in our communities this Christmas.”
Earlier in November, a fajita lunch fundraiser was held at Walmart to benefit Toys for Tots. Crews also said Walmart will make a presentation Friday and donate to the charity as well.
Toys for Tots has benefited Angelina County since 2010.
Toys for Tots only accepts new, unwrapped toy donations or monetary donations. Those interested in donating may contact Crews at 633-3013. Boxes may also be found at several businesses and locations in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.