Students, faculty and community members came together to celebrate Black History Month Tuesday evening with art, poetry and music.
Several local artists and students contributed to a gallery celebrating black culture. To begin the celebration, head psychology instructor Benetha Jackson read a poem she wrote and opened the mic to give other writers a chance to voice their work.
“In rhythm and rhyme, in a moment, in movement and song, let us celebrate through poem, life and the word,” Jackson said.
AC alumna Sherricka Calvin read her poem, titled “Stop.”
“Stop, look and listen to the words that I’m speaking,” Calvin read. “And take a moment to reflect on your conscience while you’re reading.
“I don’t need your permission, but I command your attention to sit back and just listen while thoughts implant your vision.”
Calvin is currently attending Stephen F. Austin State University to obtain a law degree, but she said poetry is her passion.
“I wrote that because we have so many things in all races going on right now, and if people would just stop and listen rather than assume, everything would be OK,” Calvin said.
Jackson also introduced the Kings of the Kingdom, a praise dance team from Kingdom Harvest Ministry, who performed to the song “Glory” by John Legend. The song, mirrored by movements, talked about the journey of civil rights heroes both famous and infamous and how there is still more to be done.
Some of the song’s lyrics include: “The biggest weapon is to stay peaceful. We sing, our music is the cuts that we bleed through. Somewhere in the dream we had an epiphany. Now we right the wrongs in history. No one can win the war individually. It takes the wisdom of the elders and young people’s energy. Welcome to the story we call victory.”
Joe Deason, a longtime educator and now a local author, spoke about his book “Legacy” that was only possible to be written thanks to his great-grandmother, a former slave turned landowner.
“At that time, black ladies were not even allowed in the house, much less to own their own land, but somehow she was able to purchase 75 acres of land,” Deason said. “She began to build a vision that that land would be the stability of the Deason family.”
Deason said her favorite words were, “I don’t want yall getting rid of this land because I don’t want you moving from pillar to post.” So that land has stayed in the family, and Deason was able to turn it into 150 acres.
“I encourage you — elderly, young, in the middle — to be totally convinced, if you have a vision and you have a calling, regardless of how many times you get knocked off, how low you go, how rough it gets, just stick with what you believe, and the Lord will always make a way,” Deason said.
Several of the artists whose work is featured in the gallery also spoke. Karen Moore-Christopher said she was honored to be in the show with her fellow artists. Belinda Moore spoke about how she fell into art and uses it for healing and meditation.
Gary Roberts spoke about his art, particularly a piece titled “Last Sermon.” It is a charcoal portrait of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking for the last time at Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1968.
“I wanted to capture the emotion that he was feeling, the uncertainty of his life mo-ving forward,” Roberts said.
Gallery curator Le’Anne Alexander thanked everyone for participating and said she was happy that there has been such growth and was glad that so many people used a different medium of art to help celebrate the gallery’s opening.
She invited everyone there to add pictures or names to the Dream Wall, a wall of memories, hope and influence. She and several of the artists who spoke told stories of the people and names they would be adding to the wall.
