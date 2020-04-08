Three individuals forcibly entered a residence in the 2300 block of John Redditt Drive and physically attacked the people inside on Monday afternoon.
This was the second of two assaults at the residence on Monday. The first occurred at 2:19 a.m. when two people assaulted two other people, including the residence’s owner. By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived the assailants already had fled, according to the office’s daily media report.
In the second assault, the three assailants — two men and a woman — broke down the front door, Capt. Alton Lenderman said. At the time, the owner of the house, another man and a woman were there.
The owner had apparently evicted the assailants from the residence earlier, Lenderman said.
The woman ran to a bedroom and closed the door but the assailants broke her door down, knocking her down, Lenderman said. Two of the assailants held her to a wall while the other hit her with a two-by-four multiple times in the head and back.
One of the men in the house was in his bedroom when he heard the front door get knocked in. He dialed 911. The assailants moved on to him and beat him repeatedly in the head and face, Lenderman said.
The woman was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial by emergency services, but is not in critical condition, Lenderman said.
The deputies did not apprehend the assailants.
