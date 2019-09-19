Rainy weather couldn’t put a damper on the East Texas Cheerleading Championship and Pom Pon/Dance Competition on opening night at the 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival.
Cheer and dance teams from several Angelina County schools competed Wednesday, performing 24 routines during the competition at the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
Students of Lufkin’s Academy of Gymnastics & Dance also performed following the competitors before awards were given out.
This year’s category included hip-hop, jazz, kick, pom pon and a new cheer category. The pom pon and dance categories had competitors divided into two age groups to compete in high school and junior high/middle school. Judges looked for a number of factors to determine winners, such as choreography, technique, difficulty of routine, showmanship and appearance.
The varsity, junior varsity and junior high school cheer competition had three divisions based on the size of each school district; Division 1 for 1A and 2A districts, Division for 2A and 3A districts and Division 3 for 4A and 5A districts.
Each performance had a time limit of three minutes.
This year’s competitors included dance and cheer students from Lufkin, Diboll, Huntington, Hudson and Zavalla high and middle schools, as well as Pineywoods Community Academy.
This year’s junior high/middle school winners:
■ Dance Best of Show: Hudson Middle School
■ Cheer Best of Show: Lufkin Middle School
■ Jazz: Diboll Middle School
■ Hip-Hop: First place, Lufkin Middle School; second place Diboll Middle School
■ Kick: Hudson Middle School
■ Pom Pon: First place, Hudson Middle School; second place, Lufkin Middle School; third place, Huntington Middle School
■ Division 2 Cheer: First place, Hudson Middle School; second place, Pineywoods Community Academy; third place, Huntington Middle School
■ Division 3 Cheer: Lufkin Middle School
This year’s high school winners:
■ Dance Best of Show: Hudson High School
■ Cheer Best of Show: Hudson High School
■ Jazz: First place, Hudson High School; second place, Diboll High School
■ Hip-Hop: Diboll High School
■ Pom Pon: First place, Hudson High School; second place, Lufkin High School; third place, Diboll High School; fourth place, Huntington High School
■ Division 1 Cheer: Zavalla High School
■ Division 2 Cheer: First place, Hudson High School, Second place, Lufkin High School junior varsity; third place, Pineywoods Community Academy; fourth place, Diboll High School
■ Division 3 Cheer: Lufkin High School varsity
