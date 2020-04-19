Coston Elementary Principal Kathy Jost has been selected as one of four finalists for the NAESP National Distinguished Principal for Texas award.
“It is an honor to be nominated,” Jost said. “I was feeling sort of not worthy, honestly, when I found out I was in the top four. I was just totally taken aback because it’s not about me. Coston is doing great things, but it’s not about me. It’s about what the teachers and staff are doing.”
Jost has been with Lufkin ISD for 32 years. Some of her earliest teaching years were spent at Coston Elementary School, where she now serves as principal.
The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association ranks the National Distinguished Principal award as the highest praise a principal can receive from his or her peers in the profession.
“The National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program honors exemplary elementary and middle-level principals who set the pace, character and quality of the education children receive during their early school years,” the website reads. “National Distinguished Principals are honored in Washington, D.C., each fall.”
Pre-K through eighth-grade principals are nominated by their peers, their employers, their faculty members or members of their communities and must meet a set of criteria to qualify for the award.
Some of the criteria include an evident commitment to excellence on campus through programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students, being respected by students/colleagues/parents/the community at large, assuming an active role in the community, showing strong educational leadership by setting high expectations for school staff and students, and more.
Over time, Coston has become more involved and visible in the community through programs like the Preservation Club, House System, summer camps and more, she said.
The House System was inspired by the houses in the Harry Potter books and movies. Jost said they created houses based off of things they wanted their students to have by the time they left the school — perseverance, compassion, dreams and integrity.
“Our teachers and staff are creating a sustainable school of excellence through high expectations, collaboration and cutting edge,” Jost said. “That’s our philosophy. That’s what we believe in, and that’s what we put up against every decision we make.”
The teachers and staff at Coston only have at most three years to influence the kids and get them to the highest level of knowledge they can possibly attain on their campus, so they want to make the most of it, Jost said.
“The higher they leave us academically, the higher the options are available to them as they enter middle school,” she said. “That’s why we initiated our camp.”
Sixty students — 20 third-graders, 20 fourth-graders and 20 fifth-graders — come to this camp created in collaboration with the Lufkin High School STEM Academy and culinary program to encourage them to strive for greatness and keep going academically.
“We’re trying to give our kids the opportunity to know what’s out there and to want what’s out there,” she said. “Our kids come to us from varying backgrounds. We are a Title I school, which means, I believe, we are 96% low-income. Statistics show that if low-income students don’t have opportunities in front of them and don’t have the academic background to take those opportunities, then we’re not really providing for them. So high expectations are a key in everything we do.”
An important piece of that is involving parents and the community, Jost said. She strives to help parents know that educators have the same vision for their child.
A large part of her growth as a leader came from the people in her path, Jost said.
“I came from Los Angeles to go to school at Stephen F. Austin, and I didn’t know what I wanted to be. I met some friends, and they were going to be teachers. I thought, oh, that’s neat,” Jost said. “I enjoyed teaching and met someone that was a counselor, and I thought, oh, that’s neat. So I went and got my master’s in counseling. I had some leaders that told me they could see potential in me as a principal, and I thought, oh, wow. So I went back and got a master’s in administration.”
Jost’s leadership comes from pieces she has taken from each leader before her, and she hopes to also encourage those around her in a similar way, she said.
“I’m just so happy for Coston,” Jost said. “I love Lufkin ISD. I have been here my whole career, and we have some amazing schools and amazing leaders. This could have gone to anyone, but I’m so proud for Coston because none of this would happen if we didn’t have the staff — not just teachers but paraprofessionals and custodians and nutrition people — all in there every day giving it their all.”
