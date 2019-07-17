Lufkin Police arrested a man accused of holding a pocketknife and threatening to kill someone at Burke Monday afternoon.
Curtis Ray Tims, 57, of Lufkin, is charged with terroristic threat interrupting a public place. As of Tuesday afternoon he remains at the Angelina County Jail with a $1,500 bond.
The report on Tims’ arrest states dispatch received a call of a man with a knife threatening people in Burke’s lobby. The caller said Tims was threatening to kill someone if he could not go to a mental health facility in Kingwood. Burke staff locked the doors to keep Tims isolated and to prevent anyone from walking in.
An officer detained Tims upon arrival and located a white folding pocketknife in the front right pocket of his pants. He told the officer he entered into a verbal altercation with a relative about his living arrangements, and said he wasn’t happy, that he wanted to be taken to a mental health facility in Kingwood where he had friends.
At some point, Tims walked into the common lobby area of the facility, the report states, and continued to demand to be taken to the Kingwood facility while shouting and threatening others.
The arresting officer also spoke with a member of Burke’s staff, who said she had the video of the incident, however the officer would have to review it at a later time. Tims was taken to the Angelina County Jail without incident.
