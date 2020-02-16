Statistics are showing a trend of rising success for African American men.
“In recent years, much of the racial news in America has been sobering, if not depressing,” wrote W. Bradford Wilcox, Wendy Wang and Ronald B. Mincy for CNN in 2018. “Trayvon Martin. Tamir Rice. Walter Scott. Ferguson. Baltimore. And Charlottesville. While many public commentators, like Ta-Nehisi Coates, have underlined the enduring character of racism in America, and the ways in which America’s racial divide has exacted a particular kind of toll on black men and boys, there is today, unheralded, good news about African-American men.”
Statistics from a study from the Washington Post, Kaiser Family Foundation and Harvard University showed that many Americans believed that crime, unemployment and poverty are an epidemic among African American men. However, a study conducted for the Institute for Family Studies showed a different picture.
More than one-in-two African American men have made it into the middle class or higher as adults today. That’s up by 19% from 1960.
In the same vein, the share of African American men who are poor has fallen from 41% in 1960 to 18% in 2016.
The study sites four key elements (beyond education) that make African American men more likely to succeed: serving in the U.S. military, being involved in church, being married and having self agency or a feeling of control over determining the course of one’s own life at a young age.
The one key thing standing in the way of the African American man’s success is incarceration. Those who had contact with the criminal justice system at a young age were 28% likely to make it to middle or upper class compared to 52% with no contact.
Three East Texas men spoke about their experiences growing up and achieving stability as well as the elements in the East Texas community they have seen play a pivotal role in the success of African American men.
Bishop C.T. Olford
Bishop C.T. Olford and his wife Stephanie moved to East Texas in 2012 to take over the J.D. Center of Hope and New Zion Baptist Church from their home in New Jersey.
The purpose of the center is to foster hope in everyone who comes in contact with it and the people who run it.
The center offers myriad services for those in need — a food pantry, day care, after-school tutoring, martial arts mentoring, senior adult classes and more.
“We really try to reach the whole person the best we can,” Olford said. “We might can’t reach everybody, but those we do come in contact with, if we can be effective, that’s good enough for us.”
Periodically, the center has sessions to teach people important life skills.
“Feeding them is one way, but it’s another way of teaching them how to get their own food,” he said. “What they do with the information is up to them, but they have to sit and listen.”
Olford said he never saw himself as a pastor or leader of a ministry center. He grew up in church because of his grandmother, but he never saw himself in the life he now leads.
“My grandmother raised us, but she always kept men in our life, strong Christian men,” Olford said.
Particularly, William Hall was a big influence on his life. He made sure Olford always had his hair cut and acted respectfully. And every Saturday, he would take Olford and his sisters to the South Jersey area farms where migrant workers from Florida worked.
“That is the first time I ever saw outreach or evangelism,” he said. “We would go there every Saturday or Sunday afternoon, and he would minister to those workers from Florida. My grandmother would read the Bible, he would preach and me and my sisters would sing.”
When Olford was 17 years old, he found out that Hall could not read or write. He said he was astonished because he knew his Bible inside and out.
“The only thing he could do was write his name, but he knew the word of God like he was reading it,” Olford said. “I never knew that. I knew he was a great man, but that caused me to look at him even differently that he did not allow his lack to keep him from progressing forward.”
From Hall to cousins and pastors, Olford was able to watch other men go through struggles and determine to be somebody. They told him when he was wrong, but they did not condemn him, and they helped push him.
Olford used to struggle with a drug addiction, and he went to jail multiple times. Each day or night Olford would come home high, his grandmother would be sitting in her rocking chair. Rather than condemning him for his sins, she said, “Son, one day you’re going to do what the Lord has planned for you.”
“While I was in jail the last time, I made a decision that enough is enough is enough is enough,” Olford said. “Not, ‘Lord, you get me out of this one, I won’t do it again.’ It wasn’t one of those. I finally, for real, turned my life over to Christ for real.”
The memory of March 16, 1991, 3:47 in the afternoon, will never leave Olford’s memory, he said. That evening, he and his 4-year-old son were headed to a church that ministered to the jail, but his son said, “Dad, let’s go in this one.”
They served in that church for 20-plus years.
The Olfords came to Lufkin after a member of an organization they were a part of told them God was leading him to release the center over to them.
“I said, ‘Well, me and God are going to have to have a talk because I have a church in New Jersey, I have a business, all of that,’” he said.
Olford said God gave him a sense of peace about the move on the same day that his wife was given a sense of peace and the same day the member of the organization called to discuss it with them.
Despite that, Olford said he drove 1,490 miles kicking and screaming in his spirit asking God why he would send the family to a place they know nothing about.
“But God has a way of doing things. He knows our future more than I do,” Olford said. “We’re here because of obedience and faith.”
Olford said he and his family love people and they love ministering to people for Christ, especially because it took outreach to reach them in their time of need.
The original vision for the center was to serve North Lufkin, but Olford said they have broadened the vision to include all of Lufkin and Angelina County. He hopes to see that vision realized in this community.
Johnny Giles
Johnny Giles is the president of the Lufkin chapter of Concerned Black Men and the CBM National Board chairman. The organization is a group of professional men dedicated to making Lufkin a better place for its youth and community.
The organization provides a scholarship program for high school seniors, a six-week summer camp for ages 6-14, church visits, school visits, mentoring programs and more.
The organization recently got a grant to add a program to its summer camp exploring multicultural groups with new activities and resource people.
“We want to be role models and share with students that they can do more, they can become whatever they want to become,” Giles said. “When they see us in the Juneteenth parade, when they see us at the different churches, when they see us in our roles as we perform in these roles, they know they can do it.”
When Giles was at Brandon Elementary School, he asked a group of Hispanic, African American and white boys what they wanted to be when they grew up. Each group answered differently.
The group of white boys had the most diverse answers, the Hispanic boys had less and the African American boys had even less, Giles said.
“It’s what they see, what they experience, what we share with them,” Giles said. “One of the things that’s missing in the African American home is the male role model, and hopefully, Concerned Black Men can help fill some of those voids.”
Giles said his path to success had a lot to do with family, church, community and school. His father dropped out of school about fifth grade, but his mother graduated from high school and started teaching and going to college at the same time.
“I learned about the farm watching my dad and I learned about cooking and doing stuff in the house by watching my mom, and when my mom would go off to school, my grandmother would keep me,” Giles said. “We had a support system.”
He consistently saw his father go to work, healthy or sick, so he learned a strict work ethic, he said. However, his father passed away on the day of his high school graduation. Giles was determined to start work and help his mother, but she would not let that happen.
“My mom put her foot down, packed my bags, loaded me up and drove me to Hawkins, Texas, where Jarvis Christian College is, and put me out,” Giles said.
He received a degree in education and began teaching in Emery. He married his first wife, and two years later, a friend of his told him about an administrative trainee pilot program at Stephen F. Austin State University funded by a federal grant to target minorities and women.
He went through that program during the summer, graduated and returned to Emery. However, the director of the program sought Giles out and asked him to run recruitment for the state of Louisiana.
So Giles and his wife moved to Nacogdoches to be a part of this program. He stayed for four years until funding for the program ran out. He became an assistant principal at a high school in Palestine.
Two years later, the superintendent of Lufkin ISD called Giles, and he was hired as the first principal of Anderson Elementary School in 1982. Over the years, he became principal of Junior High East, the district at-risk coordinator and recruiter and eventually the assistant superintendent.
He stayed the assistant superintendent for 20 years until he retired in 2016. During that time, his first wife died of cancer, and he met his second wife. Together, they have four kids, six grandkids and seven great-grandkids.
“As a building administrator, I tried to motivate teachers to motivate kids,” Giles said. “I had high expectations, and I wanted teachers to have high expectations and not make an excuse.”
Respect, expectations and holding people accountable were pillars of Giles’ leadership. If a teacher was struggling to succeed, Giles encouraged them to think outside the box and shake up their curriculum.
Giles connected with the CBM in 1992. He reconnected about 10 years ago and helped establish the scholarship program. Working in the community and the church are pillars of who he is, Giles said.
“I’m a servant,” Giles said. “I just like doing for others.”
One of the goals Giles has for the organization is to find replacements for the current generation of members. He hopes to encourage young people to get involved, not just with CBM, but with all service organizations.
“We’ve got a generation of people that I think are not taking advantage, are not taking a serious look at the future,” he said. “If we don’t have a replacement cycle, our organization will die.”
For more information about the CBM, visit concernedblackmenlufkin.com or call 635-8943.
SaDale Lamb
SaDale Lamb is the head girls basketball coach at Lufkin High School.
He said if students can see their own success, they can learn confidence that will help them stay motivated to continue their educational journey.
“One of the most key things that I see that gives our kids confidence is when students’ parents are involved and actually care whether they make good grades or not,” Lamb said.
Parents and teachers are important parts of students’ lives, Lamb said. They often hold the key to building the students up and preparing them for life.
“It’s a collective effort from different people trying to encourage the kids and boost them up,” Lamb said.
Lamb said he had key male role models in his life who encouraged him to be the best and gave him confidence to achieve it. The first was his dad. He said his dad always told him and his brother to “never be outworked and use your brain, be smart about situations.”
His high school coach and people around the neighborhood were those he could look up to and lean on, he said. He knew they cared outside of the sport he played.
He said his grandmother inspired him to choose education.
“At her funeral, I was in the transition of Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University, and I didn’t know what my major was going to be,” Lamb said. “She was a coach for 33 years in Kennard, Texas, and I just saw the reactions some of her former students had and the good things they had to say about her at her funeral.”
He said he was moved by that and was determined to impact people the way she had.
“I enjoy making a positive impact on the youth — both the boys and the girls,” Lamb said. “I enjoy seeing them succeed. I enjoy seeing them go beyond where they even believe they can go. I try to instill that belief in them that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to and whatever they work toward.”
Lamb also works with students to help them navigate college and scholarships. He said he took up the mantle of Alton Dixon after he left.
When Lamb was young, none of his coaches helped him navigate that world beyond high school, so it all fell on him and his parents.
“A lot of other parents that didn’t know, their kids didn’t have the opportunities that they should have,” Lamb said.
One of his goals for the community is to put the “student” back in “student athlete,” not only in the hallways but in the home and the community.
“I think that part has been lost in our community,” Lamb said. “The praise for touchdowns or how many points you score outweighs grades, so kids are going to gravitate toward what’s more beneficial to them, what gets them the most praise. That’s why sports have eclipsed academics for a lot of kids, and they put themselves in a situation where they can’t receive athletic scholarships because they never did care about the academics part.”
The students need a better balance between how they’re uplifted academically and athletically, he said. He hopes that the more information parents and community members have, the more the issue is pressed, the better chance there is that there will be a change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.