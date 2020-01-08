Lufkin’s City Council approved the purchase of a backup generator for the Lufkin Police Department during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is paying $40,000 toward the purchase of the new generator. The city will pay $1,665 using the city’s contingency fund.
The new generator is optimal for the enhanced 911 system that Lufkin Police now use. The system is the top of the line used in the country and the generator will help keep it functioning the way it should during natural disasters, Police Chief David Thomas said.
“It cleans the electricity better as it goes into the 911 system,” he said. “So it keeps the computers running more efficiently and the 911 system working just like it would if we were getting power from the power company.”
They were able to get the enhanced 911, generator and whole system because they work so closely with the DETCOG.
“We’ve always tried to be out there at the edge of technology, with the best technology,” he said. “You can see by the city council that we have a lot of support from them. … If it’s within our budget and provides a better system for the citizens, then they’re behind it 100%.”
In other business, the council also approved on first reading:
■ An amendment to the Lufkin Fire Department classification plan.
■ Accepted a $11,424 grant from the Deep East Texas Regional Advisory Council for the Lufkin Fire Department to use on emergency services equipment.
On second reading, the council approved:
■ A zoning change for properties at 1707 Wallace St. and 202-211 Sybil Drive to commercial. This was approved with the stipulations that if a commercial business uses the land that fencing will be utilized and that if it’s used for residential, it will follow the same requirements as the surrounding residential area.
■ An amendment to the Lufkin Police classification plan.
■ A budget amendment to accept a $4,500 donation to the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department for the Christmas in the Pines event.
