Around 70 friends and family members came out to his home Saturday to help Noah Lewis celebrate his first birthday after four trips around the sun.
With a train to give children rides, a mechanical bull, a jump-house with a slide and, of course, plenty of food and presents, Noah’s Leap Year birthday party will be one to remember.
“He was actually due March 2nd. I tried to avoid this day with everything in me, but God had other plans and he came the morning of February 29th,” said Krysten Mendez, Noah’s mother. “I was actually really sad. But now I think it’s really cool. ... He’s special.”
In the past, Mendez said they have celebrated her son’s birthday on March 1. She said that when Noah gets old enough to understand, they might celebrate it on Feb. 28 and March 1, to make up for the absence of his special day.
“We are so excited, this day only comes once every four years,” she said. “So we tried to do everything for him. ... Since this is his first birthday, we decided to go all out.”
Besides being around his friends and family, Lewis said his favorite part of his whole party was “the big dinosaur,” which was actually a piñata.
“I got him everything he could have, but all he wanted was a blue dinosaur,” Mendez joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.