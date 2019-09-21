Mothers and sons, grandmothers and grandsons and even brothers and sisters hit the dance floor at Brandon Elementary School for the Ties and Tiaras fundraiser Friday evening.
“I’m excited to be here with my mom!” 9-year-old Cashton Falls said as he pulled his mom toward the blacklit gymnasium.
“He’s been talking about this, wanting to dance,” Calli Pratt said. “I feel lovely to be here. I’m glad he asked me. It made me feel all bubbly because usually they don’t want you to hang out with them. I’m glad he asked me to come.”
Eight-year-old Duke Carter and 10-year-old Jackson Carter came out to the dance with their mom, Lani Carter, and their 13-year-old sister, Grace Carter. Grace said she came so her younger brother would have a dance partner.
“It’s cool that they came,” Jackson said. “I hope they play ‘I Cross My Heart’ by George Strait.”
“I love this,” Lani said. “I think it’s great seeing them in their environment.”
As hit music played in the background, moms and sons stopped by the photo booth to take goofy photos with props like feather boas and mustaches. Then they passed by the snack bar manned by teacher volunteers like third-grade reading teacher Rebecca Hurt.
“This dance is awesome,” Hurt said. “It gives that one-on-one quality time to the mothers and their sons that a lot of them don’t have at home. There’s always a bunch of stuff going on like baseball practice, soccer practice, cooking dinner, cleaning, doing their homework.
“This is like taking a break from reality to have fun.”
Ties and Tiaras is a fundraiser for the Brandon Scholars program that gives scholarships to around five students a year from Brandon Elementary School. The school also hosts a Sweetheart dance for dads and daughters.
Dance organizers Brooke Vanne and Jennifer Winters said the dance has been around for about six years.
“I enjoy seeing the boys dressed up and dancing with their moms,” Winters said. “The moms get out there, and the boys are so proud.”
