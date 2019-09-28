DIBOLL — Two second-grade teachers at H.G. Temple Elementary School awarded the first second-grade student of the month award in a special way Thursday after school.
Gina Hodges and Kala Stewart traveled to 7-year-olds Nathan and Gracie Smith’s home after school to surprise them and place a sign displaying their award in their yard.
“You are second grade’s first ever students of the month for September!” Hodges said as they walked up.
“We are so proud of you,” Stewart said.
Hodges told the students it takes one little act of kindness to make a big impact, and Nathan and Gracie exhibited qualities of leadership, kindness, including others and doing what’s right when no one’s looking.
“When other kids drive by and see the signs, they’re going to say, hey, how did they get that sign? I need to find out. I need to be like them,” Hodges said. “One person can make a difference in this world, and you two are doing it.”
Nathan and Gracie said they were really surprised to get the award.
“I’m happy and excited,” Gracie said. “They said we’re leaders.”
“A leader is kind, respectful and responsible,” Nathan said.
Nathan’s favorite part about second grade is math, and Gracie’s is math, reading and science. They said they love their teachers because they’re fun and they’re sweet.
“I’m proud of them,” said Amanda Smith, the twins’ mom. “They’re really good kids.”
The mission of the elementary school this year is greatness, kindness, leadership and being a positive role model, Hodges said.
“We want to start recognizing and getting the word out about what great kids we have at Diboll and how they can influence our community, and not only our community but our world,” Hodges said.
“We wanted to do it in a big way to make an impact.”
