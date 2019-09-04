NACOGDOCHES — Art created by campers from Hospice in the Pines’ Lizzie Wallace Memorial Grief Camp is now on display in the Cole Art Gallery in downtown Nacogdoches.
Hospice in the Pines hosts the Lizzie Wallace Memorial Grief Camp every summer for children ages 4 to 16 who have experienced some type of grief, like the loss of a family member.
“Grief camp has been a dream of mine for many years because there’s not a lot of people out there that specialize in doing a camp that brings children together from different environments,” said Demetress Harrell, Hospice in the Pines CEO. “I think it’s extremely important that children know they are not alone in these circumstances.”
During the camp, students are taught ways to manage and express their feelings. One of these ways is through the expression of art as an emotional, cathartic release. Jacob Thomas, the director of social services, had the campers sit down with three colors and a background of instrumental music.
“Carl Jung talks a lot about how the unconscious will just come out when you’re in an emotional state. Whether they knew it or not, it was coming out,” Thomas said. “You have the whole palette of joy, awe, wonder, sadness, grief, longing, yearning.”
The campers’ work astonished Thomas.
One 10-year-old girl burst out into tears while painting and told Thomas that she hated her piece at first, but as she added more colors, she realized it had transformed into something new and better, and that reminded her of her own transformation through grief.
Another 4-year-old girl surprised Thomas by titling her piece “God’s Mysterious Universe of Love.” Still others put their paintings in setting that reminded them of their loved ones, like the beach and open fields of grass.
As a group, the campers created a piece they called “As Above, So Below.” Thomas said the piece features the campers on the ground while their loved ones are above them in heaven.
“It’s as if they are always connected by a bridge,” Thomas said as he pointed out different features of the piece.
Processing their emotions non-verbally in a physical manner helped the campers translate their feelings about the person they lost, Harrell said.
This is the first time art from the camp has been featured in a gallery. Thomas said he was inspired by a dream he had of himself walking through a gallery with the campers’ art on display. After the dream, Thomas was determined to make it a reality.
He ended up connecting with John Handley, the director of galleries at Stephen F. Austin State University, who was moved by the idea. They decided to release the exhibition in conjunction with a faculty exhibition.
A public reception will be at 3 p.m. Saturday. The campers and their families will be in attendance. Thomas encouraged the community to attend.
“I think this is really about normalcy, starting a dialogue on grief with all age groups,” he said. “We have a dialogue every day about birth. I think it’s no different than celebrating one transitioning to another realm after this.”
In his own life, art has helped him process grief, Thomas said. For many of the campers, the camp helps them open up and speak about things they never would have before.
“That’s a huge empowerment factor, to really open up that dialogue, because they’re speaking, with all of this — ” he said, gesturing toward the art on the wall. “But what are we really listening to with the non-verbal language?”
