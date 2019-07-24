Volunteer Jose Narvaez partnered with Affinity Hospice to give World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Elbert Dunn a special 99th birthday celebration Tuesday afternoon at Parkwood in the Pines nursing home.
Dunn said he spent some time with his family Sunday celebrating, but they couldn’t make it out on Tuesday. He said he was glad some were able to be there on the day of.
“Ninety-nine, that’s quite a few years,” he reflected. “It’s alright with me, the more company the better. It kind of gets lonesome up here.”
Dunn’s friend Daniel Murphy came out to visit. Murphy and Dunn have known each other for years, and they used to spend hours talking over coffee about things like their shared love of welding, Murphy said.
“He’s a good man,” Murphy said. “We just like to sit around and visit and talk when we can.”
Narvaez spends much of his time visiting with more than 300 veterans all around the state of Texas. He has been known to travel 1,000-plus miles from his home in Brookeland to make sure veterans have someone to talk to, especially on their birthdays.
“A lot of them, all they do is look at four walls, and that’s all there is,” Narvaez said. “Family members are out of town, out of state, and they don’t come down. So I go down there. All they want to do is tell their stories.”
Affinity Hospice volunteer coordinator Gary Gonyaw said this was a great way for volunteers to spend their time.
“We do it because we just love the people,” Gonyaw said. “The goal is to bring everyone together we can to pool the resources so that these guys can get helped and be listened to.”
Narvaez has witnessed organizations like the VFW and American Legion visit veteran’s funerals, and he said it would make him so upset.
“I was so upset, not because they went, but because where were they at when he didn’t have anybody?” Narvaez said. “I would like to have the VFW, Marine Corps League, American Legion, whatever, go in and talk to these guys.
“The stories are there. I just wish people were there to listen to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.