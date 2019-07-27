Cannabis was the topic of conversation Friday night at the Angelina County Senior Citizen Center.
Rachel Kennerly, the host of the “Cannabis Heals Me” podcast, put together the cannabis conversation event. Kennerly’s motivation for organizing this event stems from her passion in setting the record straight when it comes to cannabis and the myths that surround it.
“There have been sixty some-odd pieces of legislation introduced in the last legislative session related to cannabis/hemp/marijuana” Kennerly said. “I just thought it was time for people to learn about this plant.”
Kennerly said her goal, with both the event and her podcast, is to normalize the conversation about the topic. She believes that by hearing testimonies of how cannabis has helped people in varying situations, it will make the topic relatable on a much wider spectrum. The more relatable it becomes, the more naturally the conversation around it flows, she said.
Kennerly invited Amanda Hughes-Munson, a cannabis educator and a patient and plant advocate, to speak to those attending the event. Hughes-Munson works primarily in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Hughes-Munson covered several topics throughout the night. She started by explaining the plant itself. “What it is, what it does and how it works in your body.”
She also touched on the laws, both federal and state, to try and clear up the inevitable questions she said always arise on that topic.
Hughes-Munson wanted to reinforce Kennerly’s views on normalizing the conversation. She wanted to help make attendees “feel comfortable talking about a plant.”
Her goal is to “make everyone comfortable enough that they can be in church on Sunday and say ‘well, we went to this cannabis conversation on Friday and I learned that I have an endocannabinoid system, and so does my dog.’”
Both women are dedicating their lives to educating the public on the history, facts and benefits of cannabis. While the larger goal is to normalize and legalize, one of the first steps to getting there is simply having conversations.
As Hughes-Munson put it: “I always say, it ain’t illegal to talk about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.