Dr. Keven Ellis of Lufkin was appointed chairman of the State Board of Education by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. On Tuesday, he said he is preparing to assume additional responsibilities and represent East Texas.
“I always feel that the State Board of Education should be the face and the leader of education in the state of Texas, and I’m looking forward to gathering with my colleagues in that role,” Ellis said.
The State Board of Education sets policies and standards for Texas public schools. In addition to his regular duties to set curriculum standards, review and adopt instructional materials, establish graduation requirements and oversee the Texas Permanent School Fund, Ellis will run meetings and coordinate the agenda.
“This is something that is going to create a little more activity and job duties, and I’m working to get everything in place to start moving that direction,” he said.
The chairman works with other members and the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency to determine the schedule.
“The board’s in a good place right now,” he said. “They’ve done good work, and I want to make sure we continue that.”
Some of the issues Ellis would like to tackle include the moving pieces of House Bill 3 (the school finance bill), like the establishment of reading academies and regulations regarding military and college readiness.
Ellis was elected to a four-year term in November 2016. His term as chairman is set to expire on Sept. 16, 2021. He represents 31 Northeast Texas counties in District 9 and is a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives.
Ellis and Mary Perkins have been the only two Lufkin residents elected to serve on the board. Both served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees, as well.
“It’s a great opportunity for the students of East Texas to be represented in this capacity,” he said.
He owns Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin and is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. He attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Texas Chiropractic College.
He is a member and past president of the Lufkin Host Lions Club and past president of Angelina Benefit Rodeo and the Z&OO Railroad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.