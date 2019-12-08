HUNTINGTON — Parade goers lined up along Huntington’s First Street on Saturday morning in anticipation of the annual Christmas Parade.
While the 2019 parade had fewer floats than normal, parade organizer Krystin Wilkie believes that they still generated enough Christmas spirit for the town’s busy residents. This was Wilkie’s third year running the parade, but she has spent many years helping.
“This year we’re very happy to have our Huntington Band with us,” she said.
Typically, the band has a competition during the parade and is unable to participate. This year the city was thrilled to be able to include them in the lineup, she said.
As per tradition, children scrambled for the candy thrown by each in the processional as they vied for the position of Huntington’s best participant. Judges watched by the sidelines for what they believed was the best representation of Huntington’s Christmas spirit.
Amanda and Adam Goins moved to Huntington with their three children, Lucas, 6, Olivia, 4, and Clara who is almost 2, about a year and a half ago and were excited to come to the parade for the second year. They arrived early enough to get their SUV parked in the perfect spot so the kids could enjoy the parade and have a safe spot to stash their candy, she said.
“They have an excessive amount (of candy), and there will be a dentists appointment scheduled soon,” she said. “And I’ll probably be hiding most of this, they’re very generous in this parade.”
Goins Lucas said their favorite part of the parade was the Oak Farms Cow — a massive black and white cow towed on a trailer through the parade.
“I love that giant cow, that cow is so funny,” she said.
“And the Santa was really sweet this year, it was very sweet how they did that. Oh. God,” she exclaimed. “And the ‘Polar Express.’ I just liked the whole thing. It was great.”
Lucas didn’t care as much for the train, or the fire engines, but he loved the cow.
“I love silly cows,” he said.
He definitely wants to come again next year, he said. But he will take his time enjoying his massive load of candy, rather than eating it all at once because that’s not healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.