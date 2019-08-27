A two-vehicle crash Monday morning snarled traffic on the state Highway 103 east bridge at the Angelina and Nacogdoches County boundary line.
The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m., according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A 2000 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a trailer carrying a piece of construction machinery was traveling east when the trailer had a blowout, which caused it to strike the guardrail and become unsecured from the truck.
The trailer struck the guardrail again, which caused a piece of machinery to fall into Lake Sam Rayburn. Afterward, the trailer struck a 2017 Ford pickup traveling west.
The driver of the Peterbilt was Patrick Wilkinson, 41, of Huntsville, and the Ford’s driver was David Askey, 69, of Etoile. Neither was injured in the crash.
Reports from the Texas Department of Transportation noted the eastbound lane of the bridge closed as authorities worked to clear the scene. By 10:30 a.m., all lanes of traffic were opened for travel once more.
