WELLS — Rube Sessions Memorial Library on Thursday wrapped of the ‘’Universe of Stories” making up its 2019 summer reading program.
The first two weeks included a guest bringing in various creatures for the kids to learn about, and then a painting “class” with watercolors. This final week, there were rabbits to pet, ponies to ride and even a goat at the library.
Leigh Harding brought both the rabbits and the goat with her from her farm. She talked about her pet goat, and how she thinks Harding is her mom and cries anytime she leaves her.
She also explained how many toes are on the rabbits’ feet, what judges look for if they are shown, and what the differences are between “meat rabbits” and “breeding rabbits.”
Thirteen-year-old Jenna Hathorn brought two of her seven horses to the library. She brought her “minis,” a mom and her baby. She said she bought the mom “last year, from a kill pen, and she was pregnant.” After the pony gave birth, Hathorn named her “first baby” Dory.
Hathorn let some children ride the pony in the parking lot, while others were inside for arts and crafts.
Librarian and co-organizer Shannon Flowers said part of the motivation for the event was bringing kids ”into the library, because they don’t come anymore.”
Phyllis Corbin, the president of the board and a former teacher, said her hopes for the annual program are to “bolster up” the children’s reading skills and to “keep them fresh in their minds, so when they start school they have not had that backwards slide during the summer.”
The library closed out its “Universe of Stories” by giving attendees books and a goody bag full of school supplies. Brookshire Brothers Express in Wells also donated money for snacks, so attendees enjoyed Coke floats to wrap up all of the festivities.
